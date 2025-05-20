ECF Game 1 Panthers at Hurricanes: How to Watch, Lines, Betting

The Florida Panthers are right back at it tonight, but this time, they are playing the Carolina Hurricanes in a brand new series.

This is a rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference finals, but a few names have changed since then.

Just not too many.

The Panthers are, basically, the same bunch with some new faces: Brad Marchand, Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Nosek, and A.J. Greer are forwards who did not play for the Panthers in 2023.

The Panthers also have new defensemen such as Seth Jones, Niko Mikkola, Dmitry Kulikov, and Nate Schmidt.

Sergei Bobrovsky, who gave up a grand total of six goals in Florida’s four-game sweep (and stopped 96 percent of shots faced), will be back in net tonight.

So, too, is Frederik Andersen.

Andersen started three of the four games for the Hurricanes in 2023, stopping 92 percent of his shots and allowing eight goals.

He has been terrific for the Hurricanes this postseason, allowing just 12 goals in 10 playoff games. Five of those goals were given up in Carolina’s two playoff losses to the Devils (two) and Capitals (three).

Carolina is also 5-0 at home this postseason — but the Panthers have won five of their eight playoff games away from Sunrise.

In 2023, the Panthers came into Raleigh with wins in five straight road games and left with seven.

“We love playing at home in front of our fans, but it’s a great challenge for us to play on the road,” said Sasha Barkov, whose team has won its past two road playoff games.

“We know the other team will have their moments and push because of the atmosphere. They’re home. We kind of get energy from that.’’

ECF GAME 1: PANTHERS @ HURRICANES

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.

Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max. Starting Goalies: The Panthers are going with Sergei Bobrovsky , who allowed four goals in the final four games of the second round. Carolina counters with Andersen, who gave up a total of 12 goals in Carolina’s 10 playoff games. He has stopped 94 percent of the shots faced this postseason

The Panthers are going with , who allowed four goals in the final four games of the second round. Carolina counters with Andersen, who gave up a total of 12 goals in Carolina’s 10 playoff games. He has stopped 94 percent of the shots faced this postseason NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Carolina as a slight favorite (-120) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $100 bet pays, well, $100.

The local book has Carolina as a slight favorite (-120) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $100 bet pays, well, $100. Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason.

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ CAROLINA HURRICANES

Best-of-7 Series

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (0-0) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

PROJECTED CAROLINA HURRICANES (0-0) LINES

37 Andrei Svechnikov // 20 Sebastian Aho // 24 Seth Jarvis

71 Taylor Hall // 96 Jack Roslovic // 22 Logan Stankoven

48 Jordan Martinook // 11 Jordan Staal // 28 William Carrier

50 Eric Robinson // 82 Jesperi Kotkaniemi // 53 Jackson Blake

74 Jaccob Slavin // 8 Brent Burns

7 Dmitry Orlov // 26 Sean Walker

4 Shayne Gostisbehere // 56 Scott Morrow

31 Frederik Andersen

52 Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Alexander Nikishin, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Mark Jankowski (undisclosed)