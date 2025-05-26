ECF Game 4, Hurricanes @ Panthers: How to Watch, Goalies, Bet

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals tonight.

You would not know this from being around the Panthers on Monday morning.

Tonight’s game may as well have all the consequence of a Monday night game against the Anaheim Ducks with the way the Panthers are acting.

That is all by design.

Win or lose, coach Paul Maurice has preached for years that the Panthers just need to “handle their day.’’

Get the work in, prepare, and come ready to play.

Do that, and everything should work out.

“That’s the goal, right?’’ Maurice said. “When they come to the rink, they understand their day. There are always new things like injuries that can take you negatively one minute, and then there’s the desire to get to the next round that will take you to another place. As long as you talk about it, you can deal with it.’’

ECF GAME 4: HURRICANES @ PANTHERS

The Panthers will be without three players tonight. Sam Reinhart will miss his second straight game; Niko Mikkola and AJ Greer are also out. Uvis Balinskis and Nico Sturm return.

Carolina will change things up in net again, with starter Frederik Andersen coming back after being replaced in Game 2 and not starting Game 3. "He has been great for us all year," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said "He had a nice couple of days off, so, it makes sense."

How to Watch: Tonight's game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.

Starting Goalies: In a surprise twist, the Panthers will stick with Sergei Bobrovsky, who has allowed eight goals in his past seven games and just four to the Hurricanes in the first three games of the series. Andersen gets his third start of the series.

NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a favorite for the second time in this series at -185 on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $185 bet pays $100.

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 4

CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-0

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-0) LINES

70 Jesper Boqvist // 16 Sasha Barkov // 17 Evan Rodrigues

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

12 Jonah Gadjovich // 92 Tomas Nosek // 8 Nico Sturm

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

26 Uvis Balinskis // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

Injured: Sam Reinhart (lower body), AJ Greer (undisclosed), Niko Mikkola (upper)

PROJECTED CAROLINA HURRICANES (0-3) LINES

71 Taylor Hall // 20 Sebastian Aho // 24 Seth Jarvis

37 Andrei Svechnikov // 82 Jesperi Kotkaniemi // 53 Jackson Blake

48 Jordan Martinook // 11 Jordan Staal // 22 Logan Stankoven

28 William Carrier // 77 Mark Jankowski //50 Eric Robinson

74 Jaccob Slavin // 8 Brent Burns

21 Alexander Nikishin // 7 Dmitry Orlov

4 Shayne Gostisbehere // 56 Scott Morrow

31 Frederik Andersen

52 Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Jack Roslovic, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Sean Walker (undisclosed)