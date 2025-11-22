Edmonton Oilers Back in Sunrise for Rematch with Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers should have a pretty good idea how the Edmonton Oilers feel about them.

The Panthers, after all, know that feeling themselves.

The Oilers are back in Sunrise tonight for the first time since they lost Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final to the Panthers on June 17.

It was not the first time the Oilers had to watch the Panthers celebrate with the Stanley Cup in Sunrise, either.

Florida, of course, beat the Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the 2024 Cup Final as well.

The Oilers probably do not enjoy coming to Fort Lauderdale like other teams do.

They have had enough of seeing palm trees and the black-and-gray painted walls on the visitors’ side of Amerant Bank Arena to last a lifetime.

The Panthers feel the same way when they go to Las Vegas.

As much fun as there is to be had in Sin City, a good number of players on the Panthers have very bad memories of the place dating back to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers got blown out in Game 5 and then watched the Golden Knights celebrate the biggest win of their lives.

To make matters worse, the Panthers were stuck in Vegas until their flight home the next day.

They got to see a town known for partying take things to another level.

Florida has gone 5-1 against the Golden Knights since.

So, yeah, the Panthers know how the Oilers feel about them.

“It’s not a divisional game, but it’s a game where we know there is history involved,” Aaron Ekblad said. “Yeah, that makes it big for us. It would be nice to find that juice for every game that you play, but that’s just not possible.’’

Added Gus Forsling: “It’s going to be a real fun game. We know how good they are, and they are coming in and want to beat us. So, we’ll be ready.”

This is not your typical Stanley Cup Final rematch, either.

The Panthers, as Edmonton will attest, are the two-time defending champions yet sit just outside a playoff position in the Eastern Conference at 11-8-1 through the first 20 games.

Edmonton is off to its usual slow start although their dead-last defensive numbers have led to concern.

The Oilers are 2-3-1 on this seven-game road trip which ends tonight.

At least they are familiar with the flight from Fort Lauderdale to Edmonton, as many times as they have taken it.

The Panthers are 8-2-1 at home thus far this season, tied with Colorado and Toronto for the most home wins in the NHL this season.

Florida would like nothing more than to beat the Oilers one more time in Sunrise for good measure.

“There are big games on the calendar and both teams will have energy,’’ Paul Maurice said. “It’s born out of respect. When you get to the Final, [those were] 13 of the most pressure-packed games of hockey either team has ever played. So, lots of respect for both teams. You know you have to be on, or you’re going to get beat.”

