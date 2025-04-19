Ekblad Is Ready, But Will Miss Start of Playoffs for the Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — When Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he everyone should be available for Game 1 of the playoffs, he did not mean Aaron Ekblad.

Ekblad, of course, is still serving out the final two games of the 20-game suspension handed down by the NHL for a failed PED test last month.

These final two games of the suspension will be the biggest ones, of course, because they carry the most weight.

The Panthers were able to make things work without Ekblad during the regular season — but the first two games of the playoffs, with both in Tampa, are a different deal.

“That’ll be the toughest two games, of course. That’s obvious,” Ekblad said upon being cleared to rejoin team activities.

“I’m just going to try and keep myself in as best shape as I can so that once Game 3 rolls around, it’s easy for me to come back in. It’s not the first time that I’ve stepped into the playoffs cold, after injuries even, so I’m confident that I’ll be fine coming into it.

“But those two games would be very tough to watch, for sure.”

The Panthers have been making things work without their veteran leader in the lineup, giving more minutes and bigger responsibilities to Seth Jones, for instance.

Since Ekblad has been out of the lineup since March, the Panthers have had time to adjust — and have treated it like an injury.

The Panthers have been without key players in big situations before — Maurice compared it to losing Sam Bennett in the Tampa Bay series last year — and have figured things out.

But the Panthers missing a key piece like Ekblad going into Tampa for the first two games of a best-of-7 series certainly is not ideal.

“They are obviously really skilled, especially in their own building,” said Gus Forsling, Ekblad’s partner on Florida’s top defensive pairing. “They are going to come out flying, and we have to match that. We have been playing without guys in our lineup for a while, so that’s nothing new. But obviously we want Ek back as soon as possible. We’re used to it, so we’ll be fine.”

Added Niko Mikkola: “He is excited and we’re excited to have him back. He is a big part of our group. He is excited and is going full-on at our practice.’’

Ekblad says he is raring to go once he is allowed to play.

He said he spent his time away from the team working out on his own, and skating with friends — one of which being former Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle.

Ekblad even became his own coach, “drawing up my own on-ice programs as best I could. I’d watch the games, see something Forsling would do and I’d try to mimic it in practice the next day. So, it was a good lesson in being my own coach for a little bit.”

Since he was not injured, Ekblad should be rested and ready when he is put into the lineup next Saturday in Game 3 against the Lightning.

Keeping a routine away from the Panthers could be a benefit.

“Being injured … is worse, in a sense, because you can’t do all those things that you want to do to stay in shape and that can be tough,’’ Ekblad said. “So this was a little bit easier in the sense that I was able to mentally and physically stay in it as best I could.’’

When Ekblad was suspended, he put out a statement saying he “made a mistake by taking something to help me recover from recent injuries without first checking with proper medical and team personnel.’’

He added that he “let my teammates, the Panthers organization and our great fans down. For that, I am truly sorry.’’

Last week, he spoke about the mental aspect of being suspended in the first place — and what that has done to his reputation.

“”Respect and integrity and character, family, name, my teammates, fans,’’ Ekblad said. “Every single which way you look at it — the money that I lose on top of all that, not that I care about it in a sense. I’d give it all back to play and take it all back again.

“So, a lot of regret, but it is what it is. I have to find a way to move forward.’’

