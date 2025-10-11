Even Minus Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers and Senators Has Bite

Something will be missing when the Florida Panthers play host to the Ottawa Senators tonight but even without Matthew Tkachuk in the lineup, this has suddenly become a marquee matchup.

Over the past couple of seasons, these two have been on their saltiest behavior against each other. Who can forget the game three seasons ago that featured 36 penalties for 166 minutes?

Or the match early the next season in which 30 penalties were called for a total of 167 minutes?

Scan the box scores of these games and two names are prevalent: B.Tkachuk and M.Tkachuk — followed by words like fighting, roughing and game misconduct.

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are close and would never fight with each other.

This does not, however, preclude their fighting side by side against other opponents.

Matthew is not in the lineup tonight obviously still rehabbing from surgery.

Perhaps things will be relatively calm.

Only, even without Matthew Tkachuk, this matchup suddenly has a spark.

Ottawa is a much-improved team under second year coach Travis Green. The Senators made the playoffs last year after a seven-season drought.

Their 97 points were one fewer than the Panthers and Ottawa’s late-season surge had some wary that the Senators would catch Florida for third in the Atlantic Division standings.

Ottawa is strong in goal with Linus Ullmark as the workhorse. Backup Leevi Merilainen has yet to prove himself at the NHL level but in 12 appearances last season, he had a very respectable 2.25/.919.

On defense, veterans Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot lead the way.

Up front they have Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, and Drake Batherson as the top snipers. Last season, the Senators power play was substantially improved.

Batherson has been sidelined with an upper body injury and is uncertain for tonight.

The Panthers will be reminded that old pal, superpest Nick Cousins, is on the grinding fourth line.

Florida will not and cannot take this team lightly.

The Panthers lost two of three to Ottawa last season. In the first two seasons of Paul Maurice’s tenure, the Panthers took five of six from the Sens.

In the Senators season opener Thursday, they scored a feisty 5-4 comeback win at Tampa.

After the Panthers’ victory over Philadelphia, Maurice was already looking ahead to Ottawa.

“They’ve got some real good speed. They just went in and beat Tampa in their opener so we’ll get tested,’’ Maurice said. “They have some high-end players on the offensive side of the puck and they can defend with speed. I don’t imagine we’re going to generate as much Saturday as we did tonight. It will be a good battle.”

With Florida missing top scorers in Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov as well as fourth liner Tomas Nosek, Maurice acknowledged that strategy is a little different.

“We will probably score a little less right now and hopefully we don’t have to give up less.” Maurice said. “That’s the bigger ask, from our blueline especially, and our goalie, because you take a Selke (Barkov) out of your lineup and you should give up more.”

He added, “2-1 is a game you have to learn how to win.”

At yesterday’s practice at the IcePlex, Green didn’t specifically address the upcoming game with the Panthers but did indicate that he was pleased with the energy level in the Tampa Bay win.

“Obviously (pleased), when you win a game like we did last night,’’ Green said. “Good energy today. It was a good practice. A good day to get some work done.”

After tonight, Florida hits the road for the next five games.

