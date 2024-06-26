Fanatics Takes Over NHL Jersey: Here’s What the Panthers Look Like

A good number of NHL fans have been dreading the day that Fanatics would take over making all jerseys — from the ones the Florida Panthers wear on the ice — to everything bought online or in stores.

Today is that day.

When players are introduced as their team’s newest draft pick in Las Vegas this weekend, they will be presented with a jersey sporting the Fanatics ‘F’ flag where Adidas’ three stripes used to be.

As far as the game jerseys, no one should worry too much.

Aside from a few tweaks, like to the material on the shoulders and to the NHL crest on the front, they look pretty much identical.

As they should; Fanatics bought the factory in Quebec which has been producing the jerseys for Adidas.

So, not much is changed.

As for what is available to buy, well, good luck.

Fanatics is not exactly known for its quality control — nor quality of product, quite frankly.

But these are the days we live in.

The Panthers jersey, as it appears in material provided from Fanatics, appears to be exactly what they have worn before.

The team is not expected to have a third jersey again this season — so that question is answered.

