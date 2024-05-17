Daily Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports Going Strong with NHL, NBA Playoffs, Baseball and Golf
It may not be football season but fantasy sports are going strong with the PGA Championship going off this weekend, not to mention NHL and NBA playoffs as well as big-league baseball in full swing.
Fantasy Labs is running a special right now, with the Sleeper Promo Code giving new users a $100 deposit match when they download the Sleeper app, sign-up, and make a deposit.
The Sleeper Promo Code can be used in various states, including Florida and Washington, D.C., making it widely available through much of the United States.
We must let you know that users must be 18 years or older in all states except three: In Alabama and Nebraska, you must be 19 years or older to play; Massachusetts users must be at least 21.
The Sleeper Promo Code is not only very simple to use, but Sleeper Picks is fun and easy to play.
Where will you start?
How about Friday’s Game 6 between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins.
We also still have NBA playoffs going as well.
The is a paid promotion for Florida Hockey Now readers
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)
FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-2
GAME 6
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Boston Garden
- National TV: TNT
- Streaming: HBO Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Boston 5, @Florida 1; Game 2: @Florida 6, Boston 1; Game 3: Florida 6, @Boston 2; Game 4: Florida 3, @Boston 2; Game 5: Boston 2, @Florida 1; Game 6: Friday at Boston, TBA; Game 7*: Sunday May 19 at Florida TBA. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1; Boston d. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3
- Last Season vs. Boston — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This Season (Bruins 4-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Ap. 6). At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 64-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996 1st, 2023 1st)