#AskFHN Mailbag
FHN Florida Panthers Christmas Break Mailbag Now Open
The post office may be closed, the Florida Panthers are on their Christmas break and do not play again until Saturday, but the FHN Mailbag is wide open.
All we need is some of your questions to fill this stocking.
So, whatever questions you have on the Panthers through their first 36 games, fire away.
Questions about the Winter Classic like, ‘hey, where should I park?’ Shoot.
Any pressing question you regarding the Panthers, NHL, college football playoffs, best Christmas movie, whatever.
Now, there is a time limit.
The FHN Mailbag will run on Friday — at some point, probably the morning.
Which means whatever questions you have, we need to get them.
But that’s the easy part: Simply leave your question(s) in the comment section at the bottom of this here article.
Comments can also be left on the FHN Facebook page, or on Twitter using the #AskFHN hashtag.
Questions need to be in by 10 p.m. tonight.
Throw it out there, I’ll probably answer it.
Again, the Mailbag will be published here on Friday morning.
Happy Holidays!
ON DECK: GAME No. 37
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Season Series (Tied 1-1) — At Florida: Lightning 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 15); Saturday. At Tampa Bay: Panthers 5, Lightning 1 (Dec. 15); Feb. 5
- Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- Last Postseason: Florida won 4-1 (Round 1)
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 80-54-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series — Tied 2-2: Lightning won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS; Panthers won 2024, 2025 first-round series
George ….first appreciation for all your hard work! Thanks! Now ..Tomas Nosek, what actually was his injury and do you know if he comes back this season?
First happy holidays to all. George is it fair to say that even though the panthers have been to the Stanley cup 3 times winning twice. That Paul may be having his best coaching year this year. If you take the top two players off any team, even the Aves that they are in the playoffs not to mention another 3 starters on top of that. Thanks and wishing you all a Stanley cup type Happy new year.
Looks like a pretty tough January schedule…how do you think the Panthers will do.
Hello wanted to know approximately dates of when injured players might come back?
Kuli, Gadjo, Nosek and Barky
Happy RamaHanaKwanzMas to you GR!
What’s the current expected timeline to get back the depth guys lost to injury (Nosek, Kulikov, Gadjovich)?
Any specific targets coming into focus for the TDL?
Are we going to run into a Cap issue in the playoffs assuming everyone is back for Game 83?
Hi George, when everyone is back we’re clearly going to be over the cap. What’s the plan when that happens? What are you hearing? Thanks, and Merry Christmas!
George- Merry Christmas and thanks for all your awesome Panthers coverage! A couple D questions- first, what’s the latest update on Kulikov? Second, everyone appreciates how important Marchand has been, but last year’s other big trade for Seth Jones doesn’t get nearly as much attention. Is there a better #2 D pair in the NHL than Jones & Mikkola?
George – Barkov status? I assume if he is healthy, he comes back for playoffs. If he isn’t, they have to have a deadline in which they end his season. If they do, who do you see us going after? Mulkin? How does a move like that affect us for the coming years?
George, Merry Christmas! What is the gift you would give to the NHL?
Happy Holidays, G-Man! This isn’t a question as much as a crazy idea my wife and I had the other night during the Panthers’ OT-shootout comeback against Carolina.
Remember how, years ago, the NHL was trying to figure out what to do with overtime before it settled on 3-on-3 followed by a shootout if necessary? Our idea was, what if overtime were 5-on-5 with TWO pucks on the ice? It would be chaotic, messy, speedier and, we think, completely unpredictable and exciting.
Maybe there’s a question here after all: Have you ever heard of anything like this being done?
Merry Christmas, George. Any chance the league will switch to the 3-2-1 point system and what’s your opinion on it? Thanks…
Did anyone really know that Marchand was THIS good before we got him? Is this the year the league finally acknowledges Maurice and gives him the Jack Adams?
The defence in our own Zone is erratic. Clearing the puck has been more of a problem than in recent years. I think its more than just Kulikof being out. Is it missing Barkov on the first line against their first line that is causing this or is there a decline in our defence? Also my sense is that Forsling is not shooting as much from the point