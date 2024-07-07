FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag: Names on the Cup, Comings, Goings & TV (+)

Well, we opened up the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag for July and, holy schnikes, did you all come correct!

The very well may be our biggest Mailbag in the history of Florida Hockey Now — and that’s saying something, folks.

Seems y’all are excited about the Florida Panthers.

And why not.

Everyone is still running high on Stanley Cup fever and probably will for some time.

Yet there are plenty of questions regarding the future.

Why certain players had to leave the Panthers in the wake of the championship, why some stayed — and who could be joining them in sunny South Florida.

We also have questions about who gets their name on the Stanley Cup, why the Panthers don’t have a store at Sawgrass Mills, the new television deal and, oh, so much more.

Settle in, folks.

This is a long one.

Is Patric Hornquist still part of the Panthers Organization? If so will his name be on the cup? What are the rules regarding coaches, broadcastes (like Goldie and Randy). Also, are there rules on who will get championship rings? Thanks! Also, love all of the updates! — Hugh and Kathy Enos

Patric Hornqvist is still a member of the organization as a scout. He has spent most of the season at home in Sweden, but was on the ice after Game 7.