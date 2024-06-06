#AskGR Mailbag
FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag: Stanley Cup Final Edition Open
We only have a couple of more days before the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers kick off the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, so, how about a Mailbag?
Yeah, a Mailbag feels right.
You all know the drill by now: Ask me anything you want regarding the Panthers, Oilers, Rangers — whatever.
Nothing is off the table.
So, how do you get the questions in?
Pretty darned simple, if you ask me. See how easy that was?
Seriously, to leave a question, simply leave it here in the comment section, like our FHN Facebook page (link below) and leave it there — or use the #AskGR hashtag on the old Twitter machine.
With the Panthers taking the day off, this gives us a full day to get the questions in — and answered.
Have them in by 8 p.m. on Thursday and the Mailbag will be published right here bright and early on Friday morning.
Now … get to askin!
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 1
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1: Edmonton at Florida, Saturday; Game 2: Edmonton at Florida, Monday; Game 3: Florida at Edmonton, Thursday June 13; Game 4: Florida at Edmonton, Saturday June 15; Game 5*: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday June 18; Game 6*: Florida at Edmonton, Friday June 21; Game 7*: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
George, I’m allowing myself to believe. I’m hearing talk that Edmonton defends well as a team, but how much of that is ‘we need storylines’ vs. ‘reality’. I’ve watched a LOT of Panthers hockey this year and you can’t tell me EDM has 3 D-pairs that can contain us and combat our forecheck. I have a hard time believing Skinner can stone-wall us like the three other Goalie’s we’ve seen these Playoffs. What does your expertise tell you?
George, I have one more: Can we get the skinny on why Hyman made it clear he would not sign with us when he finished at Michigan?