FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN TODAY: Craig Anderson Has Historic Night v. Florida Panthers
SUNRISE — It has been a long time since Craig Anderson has suited up for the Florida Panthers.
To put it into context, when Anderson was in net for the Panthers from 2006-09, a number of his Buffalo Sabres teammates were little kids just starting out on the ice.
Anderson and his wife Nicholle still make their home in Parkland and had a large group of friends and family celebrating their son Levi’s ninth birthday with his party at the arena on Friday night.
While the kids were having fun up in the stands, Anderson was having a blast shredding the Panthers with 53 saves — including 26 in the third period — to keep the Sabres on track for a playoff berth while impacting Florida at the same time.
Not bad for a travel baseball coach.
With his big night back in Sunrise on Friday night, Anderson became the first goaltender in NHL history to record multiple performances of 40 or more saves and one or fewer goals against in a single season at age 41 or older.
Anderson also became the oldest goaltender (41 years, 279 days) to record 50 or more saves in a single game.
“I think the mind just shuts off. You just kind of start worrying about just the next shot and whatever the shot clock got to, it got to,’’ Anderson said.
“That is about as good a game as I’ve played in a while and as good mentally as far as being sharp and being in the moment. That’s always tough to do is to stay in the moment and tonight was one of those nights where I was able to do it.’’
The Florida Panthers talked about being frustrated following their loss to the Sabres on Friday night.
But that frustration is on themselves. The team did not come out all that sharp and certainly did not look like a team playing in a key game in the midst of a playoff push.
It was just sort of more of the same.
- Josh Mahura is one of a few players on the Panthers who has exceeded expectations this season — and he was rewarded with a contract for next season.
- It has been a long road back for Anthony Duclair as he returned to the Florida Panthers on Friday night against the Sabres.
- Although the Panthers had Duclair back, they were without Sasha Barkov and Sam Bennett; Grigori Denisenko and Zac Dalpe were recalled from Charlotte. Givani Smith is now on LTIR as well.
- The Panthers originally sent Spencer Knight down to the AHL on Wednesday in order to get some playing time as it did not look like he would play much in the coming weeks.
- Only Knight will not be going the Checkers as his reassignment has been canceled. Knight is stepping away from hockey for a bit to deal with a personal issue.
- To make room for Duclair, the Panthers ended up losing Chris Tierney on waivers to the Canadiens.
- New video from Duclair, Paul Maurice and Carter Verhaeghe following the loss to the Sabres on the FHN YouTube Channel. You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place.
- If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.
The Florida Panthers did not get much help in the playoff race on Saturday — although, had they taken care of business Friday night, they would still be holding the last wild card.
As it stands now, the Panthers are a point back of the final spot but are grouped in with a bunch of teams.
On Saturday, the red-hot Detroit Red Wings were grounded by the Lightning.
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM 2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Season Series (Tampa Bay leads 2-1): Lightning 3, @Panthers 2 OT (Oct. 22); Lightning 4, Panthers 1 (Dec. 10); Florida 7, Lightning 1 (Feb. 6)
- Last season: Split four regular season games; Tampa won second-round playoff series 4-0
- All-time regular season series: Florida leads 74-50-19, 10 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.
Actually they took 2 shots away so Anderson only made 49 saves
The NHL needs to get their act together. They added three saves after the game then took four away. Staying with 53. If the NHL is going to change stats they need to send out a release and own it.