FHN TODAY: Craig Anderson Has Historic Night v. Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — It has been a long time since Craig Anderson has suited up for the Florida Panthers.

To put it into context, when Anderson was in net for the Panthers from 2006-09, a number of his Buffalo Sabres teammates were little kids just starting out on the ice.

Anderson and his wife Nicholle still make their home in Parkland and had a large group of friends and family celebrating their son Levi’s ninth birthday with his party at the arena on Friday night.

While the kids were having fun up in the stands, Anderson was having a blast shredding the Panthers with 53 saves — including 26 in the third period — to keep the Sabres on track for a playoff berth while impacting Florida at the same time.

Not bad for a travel baseball coach.

With his big night back in Sunrise on Friday night, Anderson became the first goaltender in NHL history to record multiple performances of 40 or more saves and one or fewer goals against in a single season at age 41 or older.

Anderson also became the oldest goaltender (41 years, 279 days) to record 50 or more saves in a single game.

“I think the mind just shuts off. You just kind of start worrying about just the next shot and whatever the shot clock got to, it got to,’’ Anderson said.

“That is about as good a game as I’ve played in a while and as good mentally as far as being sharp and being in the moment. That’s always tough to do is to stay in the moment and tonight was one of those nights where I was able to do it.’’

The Florida Panthers talked about being frustrated following their loss to the Sabres on Friday night.

But that frustration is on themselves. The team did not come out all that sharp and certainly did not look like a team playing in a key game in the midst of a playoff push.

It was just sort of more of the same.

The Florida Panthers did not get much help in the playoff race on Saturday — although, had they taken care of business Friday night, they would still be holding the last wild card.

As it stands now, the Panthers are a point back of the final spot but are grouped in with a bunch of teams.

On Saturday, the red-hot Detroit Red Wings were grounded by the Lightning.

