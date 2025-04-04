FHN Daily
FHN Today: Florida Panthers Add Forward, Playoff Race Heats Up
The Florida Panthers added another international undrafted player Thursday, signing forward Anton Lundmark on a one-year ELC that kicks in next season.
Lundmark, 23, played 49 games with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League with five goals and nine points.
He is 6-4 and has been playing professionally since 2020.
“Anton is a robust forward who has elevated his game rising through the professional hockey ranks in Sweden,” Bill Zito said in the statement announcing the signing.
“We look forward to his continued development in our organization.”
The Panthers took Thursday off and will practice in Ottawa today, continuing their four-game road trip which started with an overtime loss in Montreal, and a 3-2 regulation loss in Toronto on Wednesday.
Florida remains four points back of the Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division, and are a point behind Tampa Bay for second.
The Lightning could have padded its lead on Florida Thursday night, but lost 2-1 in Ottawa.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
- The Panthers find their chances at repeating as Atlantic champs fading after Wednesday’s loss in Toronto. Big deal, or nah?
- The Panthers were without captain Sasha Barkov on Wednesday night with an upper-body injury. Paul Maurice says it’s not a serious deal.
- Florida made a move Wednesday, adding defenseman Jaycob Megna — and sending Toby Bjornfot back to Charlotte.
AROUND THE NHL
- The Montreal Canadiens helped their playoff standing by beating down the sinking Bruins 4-1.
- The Boston Bruins have lost 10 straight now.
- The Columbus Blue Jackets had a 3-2 lead on Colorado, but things went off the rails and may have seriously screwed up any playoff hopes they once had.
- Cale Makar is having himself another spectacular year for the Avalance.
- The Pittsburgh Penguins took this one to overtime, but the Blues won for the 11th straight time.
- After getting ripped by Patrick Roy, Anthony Duclair is taking a break from the Islanders.
ON DECK: GAME No. 76
FLORIDA PANTHERS at OTTAWA SENATORS
- When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
- Where: Canada Tire Center, Ottawa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Last Season: Panthers won 4-0
- This Season (Tied 1-1) — At Ottawa: Senators 3, Panthers 1 (Oct 10); Saturday. At Florida: Panthers 5, Senators 1 (Feb. 8).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Ottawa leads 58-49-5, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Sunday at Detroit Red Wings, 5:30 p.m. (TNT/tru)