FHN Today: Florida Panthers Add Forward, Playoff Race Heats Up

Published

5 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
The Florida Panthers added forward Anton Lundmark from Sweden on Thursday. His one-year contract starts next season. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

The Florida Panthers added another international undrafted player Thursday, signing forward Anton Lundmark on a one-year ELC that kicks in next season.

Lundmark, 23, played 49 games with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League with five goals and nine points.

He is 6-4 and has been playing professionally since 2020.

“Anton is a robust forward who has elevated his game rising through the professional hockey ranks in Sweden,” Bill Zito said in the statement announcing the signing.

“We look forward to his continued development in our organization.”

The Panthers took Thursday off and will practice in Ottawa today, continuing their four-game road trip which started with an overtime loss in Montreal, and a 3-2 regulation loss in Toronto on Wednesday.

Florida remains four points back of the Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division, and are a point behind Tampa Bay for second.

The Lightning could have padded its lead on Florida Thursday night, but lost 2-1 in Ottawa.

FLORIDA PANTHERS at OTTAWA SENATORS 

