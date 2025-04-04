FHN Today: Florida Panthers Add Forward, Playoff Race Heats Up

The Florida Panthers added another international undrafted player Thursday, signing forward Anton Lundmark on a one-year ELC that kicks in next season.

Lundmark, 23, played 49 games with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League with five goals and nine points.

He is 6-4 and has been playing professionally since 2020.

“Anton is a robust forward who has elevated his game rising through the professional hockey ranks in Sweden,” Bill Zito said in the statement announcing the signing.

“We look forward to his continued development in our organization.”

The Panthers took Thursday off and will practice in Ottawa today, continuing their four-game road trip which started with an overtime loss in Montreal, and a 3-2 regulation loss in Toronto on Wednesday.

Florida remains four points back of the Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division, and are a point behind Tampa Bay for second.

The Lightning could have padded its lead on Florida Thursday night, but lost 2-1 in Ottawa.

The Panthers find their chances at repeating as Atlantic champs fading after Wednesday’s loss in Toronto. Big deal, or nah?

The Panthers were without captain Sasha Barkov on Wednesday night with an upper-body injury. Paul Maurice says it’s not a serious deal.

on Wednesday night with an upper-body injury. Paul Maurice says it’s not a serious deal. Florida made a move Wednesday, adding defenseman Jaycob Megna — and sending Toby Bjornfot back to Charlotte.

Florida made a move Wednesday, adding defenseman Jaycob Megna — and sending Toby Bjornfot back to Charlotte.

