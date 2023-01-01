FHN Today: Thanks for Reading Our Florida Panthers Coverage in 2022!

What a year it was for the Florida Panthers — and it was a great year for us here at Florida Hockey Now.

First off, I would like to thank you all for your continued support of our daily coverage of the team as we enter our fourth calendar year following the team.

This year — err, last year — was our best one yet.

Our readership numbers tripled what we did in 2021 as each and every month of 2022 saw increased numbers from the year before.

We owe all of that to you — and Kodak Black. He certainly helped boost our numbers.

Thanks again and we look forward to another record-setting year in 2023.

Hope you all have a great New Year — and we’ll see you at the arena.

George and Colby

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Paul Maurice was in no mood for New Year’s wishes or any other shenanigans on Saturday as he brought the Panthers out for a rare full practice following a back-to-back set.

Hey, we were almost surprised to see pucks out on the ice.

Maurice’s mood was about the same Saturday as it was on Friday when the Panthers got bludgeoned by the Carolina Hurricanes.

On an a side note, have not seen a bag skate in a long time — and I covered John Tortorella in Columbus for a year. People still talk about them, but no one ever does them at this level anymore.

— So, what’s it going to take to get the Panthers into an outdoor game?

We make a case (a pretty good one, me thinks) for the NHL to bring a game to the chilly confines of Marlins Park.

— With 2022 coming to a close, we look at how it started for the Panthers — and how it ended with a thud.

— We have a couple videos up from Saturday’s practice in Sunrise including a shortened version from Maurice.

His later comments were cut for salty language. Again, he was ticked. Gus Forsling also spoke. He did not curse as far as I could tell (I was talking to Aaron Ekblad at the time).

Check out the FHN YouTube Channel by clicking the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything we’ve got up.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Hey, getting tired of seeing all of these outdoor hockey games? How about having the Pittsburgh Penguins in almost all of them (it seems)?

Go ahead and blame Sidney Crosby.

— Taking a look at the biggest stories from 2022 with the Calgary Flames.

If you like Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and Matthew Tkachuk, go ahead and click the link, eh.

— The Boston Bruins closed out 2022 with an overtime loss to the Sabres.

— One team excited to see the calendar change over from 2022 is the Philadelphia Flyers.

— Scary moment for the Washington Capitals when forward Evgeny Kuznetsov was forced out of Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens after taking a stick to the face from Joel Edmundson. He did return to the game which was good.

Alex Ovechkin ended up having a hat trick as the Capitals steamrolled the Habs.

— The Vegas Golden Knights got out of 2022 with a win against the Preds.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

NEW YORK RANGERS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS