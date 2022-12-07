FHN Today: Florida Panthers Finally Heading Home

Paul Maurice had hoped to walk out of his Winnipeg homecoming with a third consecutive win for the Florida Panthers.

The Jets had other plans.

Although the Jets rolled out the red carpet for both their longtime head coach and assistant coach Jamie Kompon, that is where the hospitality ended.

Winnipeg sent the Panthers back to the tropics with a 5-2 loss.

But first, the team feted the two with a nice video as the fans gave them a standing ovation.

As the video ended, Maurice pulled Kompon over and put his arm around him, waving to the crowd.

“It’s such a special place,” Maurice said. “Jamie and I really appreciated it. It was good on the bench, good on the stands. It was classy as they always are here. We both were here for a very long time and I am appreciative that they honored him as well.”

The Panthers ended up going 2-2-1 on the road trip and return to South Florida today.

They have another tall-order coming up as the vastly-improved Detroit Red Wings are waiting after another big win in Tampa.

The Panthers looked like a team on the end of a long road trip early on in Winnipeg but came alive in the second period — only Connor Hellebuyck was in net and they found little success.

The big news was Maurice having the quick hook for Spencer Knight, but he explained that he wanted to get Sergei Bobrovsky some work and feel a little better about things.

Bobrovsky was pretty good, so, that’s a positive.

— The Panthers started Knight for the third consecutive game as three call-ups from Charlotte made their season debuts.

