FHN Today: Florida Panthers Head Back to Tampa After Win

Matthew Tkachuk was talking about his Florida Panthers coming off a road trip and getting a win Thursday against the Red Wings.

”And now we’re going back out,” he said with a sigh.

Hey, at least this trip is not very far.

The Panthers, who thumped the Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night, canceled Friday’s practice but will be making that short flight up the west coast of Florida as they play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon.

After playing the Bolts, Florida is home for the next three.

The Panthers had Sasha Barkov back in the lineup and that was a nice boost to a team that should have been tired.

Only it looked like the two nights on Fort Lauderdale Beach left the Wings with a case of the Elbo Room Flu.

— Although Barkov was back, the Panthers were without Anton Lundell and Spencer Knight as some sort of bug runs through the team.

