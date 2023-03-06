Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

FHN TODAY: Florida Panthers In Must-Win Mode

Published

6 hours ago

on

Florida panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers say they do not differentiate one opponent from another. Those who have watched this team even for a little bit knows that is not the case.

The Panthers are certainly guilty of playing down to their opponent, something we have seen time and again this season.

As an example, Florida came out flat and never got things going against the retooling Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Then, on Saturday, the Panthers come out gangbusters against the Penguins in a 4-1 win.

Saturday certainly felt like a must-win game for the Panthers.

A regulation loss to the Penguins would have put them seven points out of the playoffs — not a place they can afford to be right now.

Get FHN+ today!

“It was a great effort. It was high intensity, fun to be part of it,’’ said Sergei Bobrovsky, who had plenty of intense moments of his own.

“We protected the house very well. The sticks, back-check—everything was a very high level, high-end execution. … It’s a huge win for us and the next one is even bigger.”

The Panthers get back after it Tuesday night when Vegas comes to Sunrise.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Sasha Barkov joked around when asked about Eetu Luostarinen, saying he did not want him to get too much praise. That’s because Barkov knows everyone has been praising Luostarinen.

And that he has deserved it.

Career year for Luostarinen who is now playing up on the Panthers’ top line.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

After losing for the sixth consecutive time on Sunday, it looks like we can stick a fork in the Detroit Red Wings.

Quite a big drop over the past couple of weeks as the Wings had gone from winning six of seven to losing two straight to Ottawa to being sellers at the deadline.

  • Jonathan Quick looked good as the Vegas Golden Knights held off Montreal. Now back in the Pacific, Quick has a chance to stick it to the Kings.
  • At least Joonas Korpisalo looked pretty good in his Los Angeles Kings debut.
  • Speaking of forks, fans of the Calgary Flames are not happy. At all.
  • The Washington Capitals were also sellers — and they got blown out by the Sharks on Sunday.
  • The Philadelphia Flyers have been out of it for a while, but it always feels nice to snap a losing streak.
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins saw their win streak ended by the Panthers, but it was still a pretty good week.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

  • When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
  • Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • This season (Vegas leads 1-0): Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2 (Jan. 12)
  • Last season: Split 1-1
  • All-time regular season series: Vegas leads 6-2-1
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Friday vs. Chicago. 7 p.m.

Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
zeke1961

Truth be told, the “must win mode” first appeared in December and has never let up. Greater scrutiny hovered over P.M. and why the Panthers were going sideways. Trying to transform an elite team into “pounders and grinders” has been a bust. Barkov, e.g. for all those years could skate virtually untouched in all zones and always be where he needed to be with near-perfect success racking up the points. Every game now, he’s picking himself up off the ice after being pounded along the boards. The numerous resulting injuries and time missed is the source of his unnecessarily mediocre… Read more »

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.