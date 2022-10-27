FHN Today: Florida Panthers to Face Tippett in Philadelphia

The Florida Panthers will be trying to get back on the winning track Thursday night when they visit Philadelphia for the first time since last season’s blockbuster trade at the deadline.

You remember that, right?

Florida gave up Owen Tippett and a first-round draft pick to get Claude Giroux.

While Giroux is off playing in Ottawa, the Philadelphia Flyers will have Tippett back in the lineup tonight as he faces his former team for the first time.

Tippett was not able to play in Philadelphia’s visit to Sunrise for Florida’s home opener.

The Flyers are off to a 4-2 start after losing to San Jose on Sunday and are dealing with some injury issues.

Florida may well be fairly healthy — it is missing Aaron Ekblad and we’re not sure about Gus Forsling just yet — but are also coming off a loss Tuesday night in Chicago.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Spencer Knight has been wearing state-of-the-art skates from Bauer, ones that do not have laces but are more like a ski boot.

He likes them.

And they look pretty cool.

— Since the Panthers did not speak following meetings on Wednesday, the postgame video from Tuesday remains up with Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk and Eetu Luostarinen all speaking.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Boston Bruins are already off to a pretty hot start and on Wednesday, coach Jim Montgomery told reporters that Brad Marchand will be back earlier than expected.

Marchand will return before Thanksgiving now.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS