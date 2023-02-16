FHN TODAY: More Interest in Barbashev Before NHL Trade Deadline

The Boston Bruins are expected to be a big player before the NHL Trade Deadline comes on March 3 with the latest report linking them to St. Louis forward Ivan Barbashev per Blues Insider Andy Strickland.

According to Boston Hockey Now, the Bruins are looking to add depth at both forward and defense.

Barbashev would likely be a rental as he is UFA and does not seem inclined to sign an extension with the Blues. That makes him a key target for the buyers before the NHL Trade Deadline.

Last season, Barbashev scored 26 goals for the Blues under assistant coach Jim Montgomery — now in his first season with Boston.

Speaking of trades, how about Patrick Kane to the New York Islanders?

Sounds like he has zero interest in going to Long Island.

Aside from new NHL Trade rumors, the Florida Panthers are in Washington tonight to face the Capitals in a key game, Alex Ovechkin is away from the Capitals due to the death of his father and there could be a goalie change in Calgary.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers have a big game in Washington tonight, their first game in The District since they ended the Capitals’ season in Game 6 last May.

Florida comes into the game two points back of Washington for the final playoff spot in the East.

Four-point swing, this one.

The Panthers were out of gas in a blowout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. No excuses tonight.

Spencer Knight got back in net for the Florida Panthers for the first time since Jan. 6.

got back in net for the Florida Panthers for the first time since Jan. 6. Anthony Duclair is close to returning to the Florida lineup — but how do the Panthers make it work?

Postgame video from Monday night as Paul Maurice, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe spoke after the loss in St. Louis.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Washington Capitals are mourning the loss of Mikhail Ovechkin — the father of captain Alex — following his death.

Ovechkin is away from the Capitals for the time being and will not play against the Panthers tonight.

With Ovechkin temporarily off the Washington Capitals roster, the team called up one-time Panthers defenseman Dylan McIlrath.

According to Jeff Marek , the Pittsburgh Penguins are one of a number of teams interested in soon-to-be Finnish free agent defenseman Valtteri Pulli . Although the Panthers were not named in having interest in the 21-year-old, you sort of know they are.

, the Pittsburgh Penguins are one of a number of teams interested in soon-to-be Finnish free agent defenseman . Although the Panthers were not named in having interest in the 21-year-old, you sort of know they are. It might be time for the Calgary Flames to stop calling Jacob Markstrom their starting goalie — at least this season.

their starting goalie — at least this season. The Los Angeles Kings locked up defenseman Mikey Anderson to an eight-year deal.

to an eight-year deal. The Detroit Red Wings scratched Jakub Vrana before their game in Edmonton Thursday night.

before their game in Edmonton Thursday night. Who could the Montreal Canadiens target in the upcoming draft?

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS