FHN Today: New York Islanders finally make some moves

The New York Islanders had been very quiet this offseason with rumors of big signings coming and going.

Monday, general manager Lou Lamoriello announced restricted free agents Kieffer Bellows, Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov got new deals.

The Islanders did make some moves after missing the playoffs with coach Barry Trotz leaving and acquiring Romanov in a trade.

But until Monday, that was about it.

“There’s no disappointment with where we’re at because we feel very good about who we are, or we would’ve made drastic changes,” Lamoriello said per Sportsnet.

“Unfortunately, the options that we looked at, as I mentioned, to make hockey trades, we would not have gotten in return for what we had to give up to make us, in my opinion, a better team.”

PANTHERLAND

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

