FHN Today: New York Islanders Win Big in Anaheim
After losing the night before in Los Angeles and allowing a goal 25 seconds in on Wednesday, things were not looking too good for the New York Islanders.
Then they got going.
The Islanders went back to Ilya Sorokin after the loss in L.A. and pulled out a 6-3 win agains the host Ducks to pull into a tie in points with the Pittsburgh Penguins and take a five-point lead on the Panthers in the wild card race.
The Panthers have played three fewer games than the Islanders.
The Islanders are now off until they visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
The Florida Panthers cannot overlook the Canadiens tonight in Sunrise as Montreal is coming off a nice win in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
The Panthers need every win they can get.
- There was some news from practice on Wednesday as Alex Lyon is heading back to Charlotte (well, Toronto) to get some game work and Carter Verhaeghe is sticking on the top power play unit in place of Aaron Ekblad.
- Speaking of Lyon, he says he will be ready when the Panthers need him. We’re thinking that’s Tuesday night in Philadelphia.
- With the rough-and-tumble season he has had, Gus Forsling could probably use some rest before the Canadiens are here tomorrow night. FHN sits down with Forsling and talks about his season and how he sliced open that finger in the first place.
- In another FHN exclusive, Ryan Lomberg talks about finding more opportunity and responsibility with the Panthers as he has certainly found himself a home in South Florida with the Panthers.
- Video from Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk and Marc Staal following Saturday’s OT loss to the Jets is up on the FHN YouTube Channel. You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place.
NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
Carson Briere, the son of new new Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny, confirmed Wednesday he pushed a disabled student’s unoccupied wheelchair down the stairs at a bar on Saturday night.
A video of the incident has been viewed several million times on social media.
- The Washington Capitals pulled into a tie with the Panthers after they beat the Sabres in overtime on Wednesday night.
- Alex Ovechkin was back.
- Bad starts are not helping the Boston Bruins of late.
- The Colorado Avalanche get a nice win against the Leafs.
- The Montreal Canadiens will be without Christian Dvorak for the remainder of the season.
PANTHERS ON DECK
MONTREAL CANADIENS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Last season: Florida won 3-1
- This season (Florida leads 2-0): Panthers 7, Canadiens 2 (Dec. 29); Panthers 6, Canadiens 2 (Jan. 19)
- All-time regular season series: Florida leads 53-38-11, 6 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: New Jersey Devils at Florida, Saturday, 5 p.m.
