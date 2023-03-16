FHN Today: New York Islanders Win Big in Anaheim

After losing the night before in Los Angeles and allowing a goal 25 seconds in on Wednesday, things were not looking too good for the New York Islanders.

Then they got going.

The Islanders went back to Ilya Sorokin after the loss in L.A. and pulled out a 6-3 win agains the host Ducks to pull into a tie in points with the Pittsburgh Penguins and take a five-point lead on the Panthers in the wild card race.

The Panthers have played three fewer games than the Islanders.

The Islanders are now off until they visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers cannot overlook the Canadiens tonight in Sunrise as Montreal is coming off a nice win in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

The Panthers need every win they can get.

There was some news from practice on Wednesday as Alex Lyon is heading back to Charlotte (well, Toronto) to get some game work and Carter Verhaeghe is sticking on the top power play unit in place of Aaron Ekblad .

With the rough-and-tumble season he has had, Gus Forsling could probably use some rest before the Canadiens are here tomorrow night. FHN sits down with Forsling and talks about his season and how he sliced open that finger in the first place.

talks about finding more opportunity and responsibility with the Panthers as he has certainly found himself a home in South Florida with the Panthers. Video from Paul Maurice , Matthew Tkachuk and Marc Staal following Saturday’s OT loss to the Jets is up on the FHN YouTube Channel. You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Carson Briere, the son of new new Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny, confirmed Wednesday he pushed a disabled student’s unoccupied wheelchair down the stairs at a bar on Saturday night.

A video of the incident has been viewed several million times on social media.

The Washington Capitals pulled into a tie with the Panthers after they beat the Sabres in overtime on Wednesday night.

Alex Ovechkin was back.

was back. Bad starts are not helping the Boston Bruins of late.

The Colorado Avalanche get a nice win against the Leafs.

The Montreal Canadiens will be without Christian Dvorak for the remainder of the season.

PANTHERS ON DECK

MONTREAL CANADIENS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS