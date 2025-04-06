FHN Today: Ovechkin Goes for No. 895, Panthers Make Playoffs

The Florida Panthers will be back on national television today, but their game in Detroit will be the dessert to TNT’s main course of Alex Ovechkin going for his 895th goal.

That, of course, would surpass Wayne Gretzky for the NHL record.

Gretzky and Ovechkin are tied at 894, and today, the Washington Capitals star is looking to set the NHL all-time goal scoring record in the same amount of games (1,487) Gretzky ended his career with.

To make things even stranger, Gretzky’s final NHL goal — which came in the regular season and is what counts here — came against the New York Islanders.

Ovechkin and the Capitals are on Long Island this afternoon.

Things are going to be crazy at Belmont Park this morning and throughout the day as tickets have skyrocketed on the secondary market.

Russ Macias of NYI Hockey Now has you covered in case you are in Elmont and need to know what to expect if you head to the game today.

He also has a pretty cool story about Ilya Sorokin, the Islanders goalie who stands between Ovechkin and history.

Sorokin has never given up a goal to Ovechkin.

Will Sorokin become the 183rd NHL goalie to give up a goal to Ovechkin?

If he does, it’ll be a big one.

Speaking of playoff goals, Gretzky has the NHL record with 122 in 208 postseason games; Ovechkin is 15th with 72 in 151.

Gretzky’s New York Rangers did not make the playoffs in his final NHL season.

Your news and notes from around the NHL below:

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

AROUND THE NHL

The Montreal Canadiens took another step closer to the playoffs by beating the Flyers on Saturday night. Ottawa looks locked into WC1, and with a four-point lead on the Rangers, Montreal now has some breathing room for WC2 and a date with the Capitals.

took another step closer to the playoffs by beating the Flyers on Saturday night. Ottawa looks locked into WC1, and with a four-point lead on the Rangers, Montreal now has some breathing room for WC2 and a date with the Capitals. The Philadelphia Flyers were officially eliminated with that loss.

were officially eliminated with that loss. Patrick Kane is making a strong case to stay with the Red Wings.

is making a strong case to stay with the Red Wings. Sidney Crosby matched Evgenii Dadonov in the Hat Trick Department on Saturday, only it was the Penguins getting the win over Dallas.

matched in the Hat Trick Department on Saturday, only it was the Penguins getting the win over Dallas. The Blue Jackets are fading from the playoff race pretty quickly after a lopsided loss in Toronto.

The Boston Bruins saw their 10-game losing streak end by beating Carolina.

saw their 10-game losing streak end by beating Carolina. Could Gabriel Landeskog be returning to the Avalanche soon?

be returning to the Avalanche soon? San Jose Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky will coach Team USA at the Worlds.

ON DECK: GAME No. 77

FLORIDA PANTHERS at DETROIT RED WINGS