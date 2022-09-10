FHN Today: Owen Tippett ready to battle at Flyers camp

Although it appears that Owen Tippett has a secure job with the Philadelphia Flyers following last season’s blockbuster deal, he’s not taking anything for granted.

Speaking to Philly Hockey Now after an informal skate in the Philadelphia area, the former Florida Panthers prospect said he is going into training camp as if he has to make this team.

“Obviously there are no guarantees and you have to work for your spot, no matter the situation you’re in,’’ Tippett told PHN.

”But I would say this year is kind of the first year I have that confidence coming in, knowing I’m not on my entry-level anymore (and can be a regular). Like I said, the work stays the same and you still have to work every day as if you’re trying to make the team and improve your spot.”

Tippett, 23, was a big piece in the trade that sent Claude Giroux to Florida last March.

Per PHN, he is likely going to start the season as Philadelphia’s third-line right winger.

PANTHERLAND

The Florida Panthers will have their rookie camp attendees in Raleigh for a showcase against other prospects from Carolina, Nashville and Tampa Bay.

Here is a roster which is headlined by Justin Sourdif.

— Taking a late summer look at Sergei Bobrovsky.

— And Sasha Barkov as well.

— The Panthers’ exhibition game in Sunrise against Carolina will benefit youth hockey in South Florida.

— Florida will have two home games on TNT and five others on ESPN+.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Former Pittsburgh Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese found a place to go to camp as he accepted a PTO from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

— Taking a look at Boston Bruins star Charlie Coyle with camp around the corner.

— After a practice injury last year, Carl Hagelin will never have 100 percent sight again — but Thursday he was back out taking full contact as the Washington Capitals rally around him.

— Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon is back on the ice — and looks pretty good.

— Carey Price was placed on LTIR and it looks like he may have played his final game for the Montreal Canadiens.

— The New York Islanders are bringing the Fisherman back this year. Here are some more details on the team’s Reverse Retro.

— The San Jose Sharks are bringing back teal jerseys this season and you can buy them now.

— More success coming from a Detroit Red Wings prospect.