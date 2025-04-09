Connect with us

FHN Daily

FHN Today: Tribute to A Friend; Florida Panthers Tighten Playoff Race

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Florida panthers
Greg Millen, who spent 14 seasons in the NHL as a goaltender before turning to broadcasting, passed away at 67 on Monday. // Photo courtesy Hockey Night in Canada

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers had a big game on Tuesday, but when Paul Maurice met the media after the morning skate, he wanted to take a few minutes to talk about a friend.

Greg Millen, who spent 14 seasons in the NHL as a goalie before becoming one of the most respected broadcasters in the game, passed away Monday at 67.

After retirement as a player, Millen was the first color commentator for the expansion Ottawa Senators in 1992, and then moved on to Hockey Night in Canada.

Maurice usually comes into his morning media sessions in a jovial mood, but Tuesday, he was anything but.

“Our condolences to the Millen family for the passing of Greg,’’ Maurice said. “Over 30 years, we crossed paths a bunch of times, and Greg was a guy that we got to know.

“For whatever reason, he ended up doing a lot of our games, and got to know the coaches. I think they ended up at the Elbo Room one night about 10 or 12 years ago.

“Just a really sad day for us, because we were excited about him with his battle with cancer. Saw him last month. He looked fantastic. So, shocking today. We’re going to miss him. Here was a great personality, a great friend to our team and our coaching staff. We felt we had a great relationship, so we’re really sad for the family.”

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

  • If you actually believed the Panthers were tanking the final games of the season so they could avoid Tampa Bay and play Toronto in the first round, Tuesday’s win over the Maple Leafs put those thoughts to rest.
  • Who started that ‘Tank for Toronto’ thought into the public consciousness?
  • By beating the Leafs, the Panthers are now four points out of first, two back of second in the Atlantic. With the Senators losing in Columbus (see below), it now looks like the Battle of Florida is on. Again.
  • The Panthers got some of their big dogs back for the Leafs — but Sam Bennett was not one of them. And, Maurice says, he probably won’t play until the playoffs.
  • If the Panthers and Leafs do play in the postseason, well, at least they know each other pretty well.
  • Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to hear from the Florida Panthers before and after games. New video from Maurice, Sasha Barkov, Gus Forsling, Brad Marchand, and Sam Reinhart is up now. More later today.

AROUND THE NHL

ON DECK: GAME No. 79
DETROIT RED WINGS at FLORIDA PANTHERS 

 

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x