FHN Today: Tribute to A Friend; Florida Panthers Tighten Playoff Race

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers had a big game on Tuesday, but when Paul Maurice met the media after the morning skate, he wanted to take a few minutes to talk about a friend.

Greg Millen, who spent 14 seasons in the NHL as a goalie before becoming one of the most respected broadcasters in the game, passed away Monday at 67.

After retirement as a player, Millen was the first color commentator for the expansion Ottawa Senators in 1992, and then moved on to Hockey Night in Canada.

Maurice usually comes into his morning media sessions in a jovial mood, but Tuesday, he was anything but.