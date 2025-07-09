Five Thoughts on the Florida Panthers Offseason So Far

We are now over a week into NHL free agency and three weeks into the Florida Panthers offseason which started when they beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 17.

It has been a fairly substantial offseason for the Panthers even though they did not make a traditional splash when free agency opened last Tuesday at noon.

That’s because all of their heavy lifting was already done.

We have some thoughts on what Bill Zito & Co. have done thus far in yet another short offseason in South Florida.

Hey, training camp is just over two months away.

Offseason Signings

Aside from Nate Schmidt, the Panthers were able to bring just about everyone back from the Stanley Cup championship team.

Now, we know Nico Sturm and Vitek Vanecek moved on as well, but based on their previous price point, they were always going to be rental players.