Connect with us

2025 Stanley Cup Champions

Five Thoughts on the Florida Panthers Offseason So Far

Published

5 hours ago

on

Ekblad marchand panthers
Brad Marchand celebrates his second-period goal with Aaron Ekblad against Toronto on May 7. Both Marchand and Ekblad re-upped with the Panthers on June 30. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

We are now over a week into NHL free agency and three weeks into the Florida Panthers offseason which started when they beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 17.

It has been a fairly substantial offseason for the Panthers even though they did not make a traditional splash when free agency opened last Tuesday at noon.

That’s because all of their heavy lifting was already done.

We have some thoughts on what Bill Zito & Co. have done thus far in yet another short offseason in South Florida.

Hey, training camp is just over two months away.

Offseason Signings

Aside from Nate Schmidt, the Panthers were able to bring just about everyone back from the Stanley Cup championship team.

Now, we know Nico Sturm and Vitek Vanecek moved on as well, but based on their previous price point, they were always going to be rental players.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $4.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $39.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Already a member? Log in here
Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.