Thanks to You, Florida Hockey Now Celebrates Third Anniversary!

When Florida Hockey Now started up in 2020, I promised to “cover this Florida Panthers team with everything I’ve got just as I have since The Miami Herald originally put me on the beat at the start of the 2004-05 season which never was.”

I hope to have lived up to that.

Our first post went live on July 8, 2020, as the Panthers were preparing to return to play following the long break due to Covid.

Much has changed since then — but FHN being the only site dedicated to full-time, daily coverage of the Florida Panthers is not one of them.

We are closing in on 1,500 posts since that first introductory missive with almost 1,200 coming from myself. Colby Guy, who has not even been here a year, has done a ton of work.

Most of our stories are accompanied by great photos from Roger Topalian. If you need a photographer for any reason, give him a call at (561) 866-2000.

We could not have done it without all of your support over these first couple of years.

Celebrate our Third Anniversary with a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

It’s Cheaper than a Gallon of Gas!

Our readership continues to grow at a terrific pace with subscriptions coming in fast and furious.

We certainly appreciate all of you — and we hope you continue to follow along as we kick off Year 3 with what should be an exciting offseason for the Panthers.

In 2020, I wrote:

This could be the start of something really cool.

I hope you’ll join me for the ride.

It certainly has been.

And thanks for doing just that.

If you still have not subscribed, you certainly can do so now.

While prices all over the place have gone through the roof, ours have stayed the same: $3.49 of a monthly membership or $29.99 for an annual subscription.

Your subscription gives you access to exclusive FHN+ content like special stories and our popular Mailbags.

It also allows you to sign into your account and read the free stories (like this one) without all of the popup ads. I know y’all hate the ads, especially reading on your phones, but those help pay the bills as well.

To help celebrate our third birthday — and to simply hang out and talk a little hockey — please join us at the Inn-Field Pub in Sunrise for an unofficial Florida Panthers Fan Appreciation party on Sunday from 2-8 p.m.

There will be raffles, drink specials and those fantastic Inn-Field wings.

We are going to have a good time.

See you then!