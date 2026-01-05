Florida Panthers End Long Colorado Avalanche Winning Streak

SUNRISE — The Colorado Avalanche had only lost two games in regulation this season. The Florida Panthers made that three on Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Thanks to goals from Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad — not to mention a strong start from Daniil Tarasov — Florida snapped Colorado’s 10-game winning streak and 13-game point streak with a 2-1 win.

The Avalanche had not lost in regulation since going down 6-3 to the Islanders on Long Island back on Dec. 4; its previous loss was Dec. 9 in overtime to the host Nashville Predators.

Florida had lost three of four coming in, but played an intense game despite missing defenseman Seth Jones with an apparent collar bone injury sustained Friday night in the 2026 NHL Winter Classic.

The Panthers led 1-0 on a fantastic effort from Bennett before Colorado tied it on a skipping puck that went off the skate of Artturi Lehkonen.

Ekblad gave the Panthers the lead late in the second on a booming slap shot goalie Scott Wedgewood never saw coming what with Sam Reinhart completely blocking his view.

LANDESKOG HURT

The Avalanche lost captain Gabriel Landeskog in the second period after his left leg appeared to buckle as he charged to the net.

He went crashing into the cage and then the end boards, staying down on the ice for a long time before being helped off the ice by athletic trainer Matt Sokolowski and Nathan MacKinnon.

Landeskog did not return to the game.

Coach Jared Bednar said it was thankfully not a knee injury but an upper-body concern from crashing into the cage.

Landeskog, he said, will miss some time with the injury, however.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Avalanche 0 (6:27 1st): Sam Bennett muscled the puck away from Colorado’s Sam Malinski in the corner, went through him to the net and followed up his own stopped backhanded shot for Florida’s first lead since Dec. 30.

muscled the puck away from Colorado’s in the corner, went through him to the net and followed up his own stopped backhanded shot for Florida’s first lead since Dec. 30. Avalanche 1, Panthers 1 (11:51 1st): Josh Manson sent a low point shot toward the net with the puck clipping the skate of Artturi Lehkonen and past Daniil Tarasov .

sent a low point shot toward the net with the puck clipping the skate of and past . Panthers 2, Avalanche 1 (18:12 2nd): Aaron Ekblad charges through the zone and rips a slapshot past Scott Wedgewood from the right circle for his second goal in the past four games.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Daniil Tarasov, Panthers

Panthers 2. Aaron Ekblad , Panthers

, Panthers 3. Sam Bennett, Panthers

