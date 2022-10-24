Florida Panthers GameDay
WATCH: The Panthers beat the Islanders 3-2
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers finished off their three-game homestand with a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Islanders on Sunday night.
Ryan Lomberg got himself a game-winner as his third period goal gave the Panthers a two-goal lead.
Only Anders Lee picked up his second power play clean-up goal of the night midway through the third period to bring the Isles within a goal.
Spencer Knight was solid in net, ending with 23 saves — with the two he gave up to Lee being of the greasy variety.
Florida Panthers Hockey is Back!
Florida Panthers Hockey is Back!
Florida again went without a power play goal (they’re now like 0 for their past 18) but played a pretty good game throughout.
Check out the Panthers Postgame either here or on the FHN YouTube channel — or click on the videos below.
We have postgame video from Paul Maurice, Lomberg, Knight and Anton Lundell.
Lundell, you may remember, got things rolling 39 seconds into the game.
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
- When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: United Center, Chicago
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Last season: Florida won 2-0
- All-time regular season series: Blackhawks lead 27-17-4, 3 ties
Solid game, obviously we need to be better on the man advantage. The first two PPs looked good, some good chances but the last few ….not so much. That four minute double minor resulting in a goal and several chances was a tough pill to swallow, just a freak thing.