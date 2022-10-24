WATCH: The Panthers beat the Islanders 3-2

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers finished off their three-game homestand with a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Islanders on Sunday night.

Ryan Lomberg got himself a game-winner as his third period goal gave the Panthers a two-goal lead.

Only Anders Lee picked up his second power play clean-up goal of the night midway through the third period to bring the Isles within a goal.

Spencer Knight was solid in net, ending with 23 saves — with the two he gave up to Lee being of the greasy variety.

Florida again went without a power play goal (they’re now like 0 for their past 18) but played a pretty good game throughout.

Check out the Panthers Postgame either here or on the FHN YouTube channel — or click on the videos below.

We have postgame video from Paul Maurice, Lomberg, Knight and Anton Lundell.

Lundell, you may remember, got things rolling 39 seconds into the game.

P ANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS