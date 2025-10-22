Connect with us

Marchand Madness: Panthers End Skid, Beat Bruins in Boston

4 hours ago

Panthers marchand bruins

It may have been Brad Marchand Night at the Boston Garden on Tuesday night, but for the Panthers, getting a victory was the main goal against the Bruins.

The Bruins, who were also desperate for a win, made a big comeback in the third.

With the score tied at 3 in the final seconds, Florida got a wild goal from Carter Verhaeghe to pull out a 4-3 win which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Florida led 3-2 until Morgan Geekie scored with 1:31 remaining to tie it.

The game did not go to OT, however, with Verhaeghe’s shot from the slot hitting the cage — and bouncing off the skate of Boston defenseman Andrew Peeke and past Jeremy Swayman for the go-ahead goal.

The Bruins have now lost five straight.

Florida (4-4-0) got the scoring going 67 seconds into the game when Marchand picked up his first career point at the Garden that was not in a Bruins sweater on a power play chance that Mackie Samoskevich connected on.

That goal came not long before the Bruins feted their former captain during the first media timeout.

The Panthers made it 2-0 early in the second on a nice shot from A.J. Greer that beat Jeremy Swayman.

Boston (3-5-0) scored a pair of goals within the first 4:46 of the third on goals from Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm to tie the score at 2.

Marchand ended the night with a pair of assists.

NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS @ BRUINS

  • Marchand has 504 points at the Garden which is second-most to longtime teammate Patrice Bergeron (557).
  • This is Florida’s only visit to Boston this season; the Bruins visit Sunrise twice.
  • Greer, who was part of Boston’s record-breaking regular season in 2022-23, got his second goal of the season in the second to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
  • The Panthers went 1-4-0 on their first road trip of the season. They come home to host the Penguins on Thursday to kick off a four-game homestand which ends Nov. 1 against Dallas.

GOALS OF THE GAME

  • Panthers 1, Bruins 0 (1:07 1st PP): The Panthers get their first power play goal in a week when Brad Marchand creates a great shot at the goal that Mackie Samoskevich powers into the back of the net.
  • Panthers 2, Bruins 0 (2:07 2nd): Luke Kunin wins a faceoff deep in the zone, Jonah Gadjovich moves it a smidge to A.J. Greer who hammers a wrister from 6 feet out.
  • Panthers 2, Bruins 1 (2:46 3rd): A turnover off a failed clear leads to a Pavel Zacha goal in front of the net.
  • Bruins 2, Panthers 2 (4:46 3rd PP): Elias Lindholm fires one in through traffic to tie the score.
  • Panthers 3, Bruins 2 (9:58 3rd): Marchand springs Eetu Luostarinen on a breakaway and he drives the net and goes left corner of Jeremy Swayman.
  • Bruins 3, Panthers 3 (18:29 3rd): A David Pastrnak rebound gets to Casey Middelstadt who finds Morgan Geekie in front.
  • Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (19:34 3rd): Carter Verhaeghe’s shot from the point initially goes off the post — but it bounds out and hits the skate of South Florida’s Andrew Peeke and gets past Swayman for the winner.

FHN’S 3 STARS

  • 1. Brad Marchand, Panthers
  • 2. David Pastrnak, Bruins
  • 3. Carter Verhaeghe, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 9
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

