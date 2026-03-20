They Did It Again: Panthers Beat Oilers in Stanley Cup Final Rematch

The Edmonton Oilers have plenty of reasons to dislike the Florida Panthers.

Thursday night will not going to change any of that.

Coach Paul Maurice put together the best version of a Panthers lineup available for Thursday’s Stanley Cup Final rematch and his team responded, scoring twice in the first with Sergei Bobrovsky doing the rest in a 4-0 win at Edmonton.

Bobrovsky made 21 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and 53rd of his career. That puts him in a tie with Jaroslav Halak for 26th in NHL history.

He also pulled into a tie with Curtis Joseph for seventh place on the wins list with No. 459.

Florida may have been without Sam Reinhart, but Cole Reinhardt got things going with a terrific breakaway goal midway through the opening period.

A.J. Greer, who was part of Florida’s fourth line that did so much damage to the Oilers during last summer’s Final, deflected in a shot to make it 2-0 just before the first came to a close.

And the player who got both of those goals going?

Rookie defenseman Mike Benning, who had friends and family in the building being that it was played in his hometown.

Anton Lundell made it 3-0 with his second-period goal.

The Panthers looked a bit disinterested for much of the previous two games but, as Maurice expected, his team had plenty left in the tank when it came to playing the Oilers.

Maurice had been resting a couple of his veteran players lately but it was all hands on deck Thursday in Edmonton.

Florida, still without Reinhart and Brad Marchand, played a clean game in front of Bobrovsky who came up big to keep the Oilers without a goal.

Edmonton has the best power play in the NHL, but was held to just one shot on goal off two chances in the second.

Up 3-0 going into the third, Carter Verhaeghe sent fans to the exits by scoring with 4:37 remaining.

NOTES: PANTHERS at OILERS

Benning became the third Panthers defenseman to record a multi-point period this season ( Aaron Ekblad, Gus Forsling ). Benning made his NHL debut with the Panthers last Thursday against Columbus and has three points in four games.

became the third Panthers defenseman to record a multi-point period this season ( ). Benning made his NHL debut with the Panthers last Thursday against Columbus and has three points in four games. Lundell tied a career high with his 18th goal of the season. He also scored 18 as a rookie during the 2021-22 season.

Sam Bennett got his 27th assist of the season on Lundell’s power-play goal eclipsing last season’s career high. Bennett ended with two apples Thursday, giving him 53 points, which is also his highest total in his NHL career.

got his 27th assist of the season on Lundell’s power-play goal eclipsing last season’s career high. Bennett ended with two apples Thursday, giving him 53 points, which is also his highest total in his NHL career. Edmonton star Connor McDavid was very quiet thanks in part to strong defense from Seth Jones and Niko Mikkola. McDavid ended with one shot on goal and just two shot attempts.

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Oilers 0 (11:12 1st): Mike Benning springs Cole Reinhardt on a breakaway with the Florida forward blowing past Evan Bouchard toward the net. Reinhardt drove in, pulling the puck in before putting it in behind Connor Ingram .

springs on a breakaway with the Florida forward blowing past toward the net. Reinhardt drove in, pulling the puck in before putting it in behind . Panthers 2, Oilers 0 (19:02 1st): Benning throws a shot toward the net where A.J. Greer is down front and deflects it home.

Benning throws a shot toward the net where is down front and deflects it home. Panthers 3, Oilers 0 (14:21 2nd PP): Anton Lundell jumps on a loose puck in the slot and gives the Panthers a three-goal lead.

jumps on a loose puck in the slot and gives the Panthers a three-goal lead. Panthers 4, Oilers 0 (15:23 3rd): Matthew Tkachuk gets the puck to Carter Verhaeghe outside the left circle and he one-times it through.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

2. Mike Benning, Panthers

3. Cole Reinhardt, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 69