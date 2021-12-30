Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Weegar helps get W

SUNRISE — MacKenzie Weegar had himself a night Wednesday as he helped spark a third-period rally as the Florida Panthers got off the old slip-and-slide with a 4-3 win against the New York Rangers.

Weegar not only got his first goal of the season, but he was taking aim from just about everywhere.

Now that he has his first one, you know more are coming.

The Panthers now have to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday but for this night, they reveled in a win they kind of really needed.

After losing three consecutive games before going into a nearly two-week break, the Panthers needed to feel good about things again.

At least for a while.

Check out my take on tonight’s game on the latest FHN Panthers Postgame — and scroll down for postgame reaction from Weegar, Anthony Duclair, Sergei Bobrovsky and Andrew Brunette.