Connect with us

Florida Panthers GameDay

Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida Blues

Published

17 mins ago

on

Fhn panthers postgame blues

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers never led the St. Louis Blues on Saturday afternoon until it mattered the most.

Yeah, the Panthers were either trailing or tied with the Blues before winning 5-4 in a shootout at FLA Live Arena.

The Panthers had been 0-2 in shootouts before Saturday.

Get FHN+ today!

Both of those losses came on the road.

Anyway, on to the FHN Panthers Postgame with reaction from Andrew Brunette, Maxim Mamin and Sam Reinhart.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.