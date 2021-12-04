Florida Panthers GameDay
Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida Blues
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers never led the St. Louis Blues on Saturday afternoon until it mattered the most.
Yeah, the Panthers were either trailing or tied with the Blues before winning 5-4 in a shootout at FLA Live Arena.
The Panthers had been 0-2 in shootouts before Saturday.
Both of those losses came on the road.
Anyway, on to the FHN Panthers Postgame with reaction from Andrew Brunette, Maxim Mamin and Sam Reinhart.
