Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida Blues

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers never led the St. Louis Blues on Saturday afternoon until it mattered the most.

Yeah, the Panthers were either trailing or tied with the Blues before winning 5-4 in a shootout at FLA Live Arena.

The Panthers had been 0-2 in shootouts before Saturday.

Both of those losses came on the road.

