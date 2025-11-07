Marchand Nets Two, Florida Panthers Beat the Kings in LA

On the night the Los Angeles Kings honored the back-to-back World Series champion Dodgers, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers got things going once again.

Florida, which had lost five of its first six road games of this season, got a pair of goals from the red-hot Brad Marchand and 24 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky to beat the Kings 5-2.

The Panthers (7-6-1) came into the night being outscored 13-3 in the third period of road games; on Thursday, Florida outscored the Kings 2-0 in the final 20.

Florida took the early lead when Sam Bennett scored off a rebound 2:06 into the game, but a pair of goals from the Kings had the Panthers trailing before Marchand scored for the third straight game to tie things up.

Sam Reinhart gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead midway through the second.

Los Angeles came out flying in the third period and put some serious pressure on Sergei Bobrovsky but he stood up to the challenge.

With Carter Verhaeghe in the box midway through the third, the Kings had a number of great scoring opportunities — only it was Anton Lundell with the shorthanded goal to give Florida a two-goal lead.

Marchand gave the Panthers even more breathing room after scoring off a turnover.

NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS AT KINGS

Only three players 37 or older in franchise history have scored in three straight games: Marchand, Joe Nieuwendyk (three times in 2005-06), and Dino Ciccarelli (1998-99).

(three times in 2005-06), and (1998-99). The Panthers had not won in Los Angeles since March 16, 2019. Jonathan Huberdeau got the game-winner with 1:56 left for a 4-3 win.

got the game-winner with 1:56 left for a 4-3 win. Bennett’s goal 2:06 into the game was third-fastest for the Panthers this season. Mackie Samoskevich (1:01 on Oct. 21) has the fastest, followed byEvan Rodrigues (1:59 on Oct. 16).

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Kings 0 (2:06 1st): Sam Bennett gets his third of the season from down low off a shot from Jeff Petry .

gets his third of the season from down low off a shot from . Kings 1, Panthers 1 (9:23 1st PP): Anze Kopitar scores his first of the season, deflecting a shot from Adrian Kempe .

scores his first of the season, deflecting a shot from . Kings 2, Panthers 1 (11:00 1st): Corey Perry gets loose at the blue line and scores off the breakaway.

gets loose at the blue line and scores off the breakaway. Panthers 2, Kings 2 (17:30 1st): Brad Marchand scores for the third straight game, coming around the net and taking advantage of goalie Anton Forsberg being out of position.

scores for the third straight game, coming around the net and taking advantage of goalie being out of position. Panthers 3, Kings 2 (11:47 2nd): Sam Reinhart scores off a nice backhanded shot from the slot.

scores off a nice backhanded shot from the slot. Panthers 4, Kings 2 (8:41 3rd SH): Anton Lundell gets loose in the neutral zone, walks in on Forsberg and goes 5-hole.

gets loose in the neutral zone, walks in on Forsberg and goes 5-hole. Panthers 5, Kings 2 (12:26 3rd): Niko Mikkola forces a turnover deep in the offensive zone and Marchand rips one home for his ninth of the season.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Brad Marchand, Panthers

2. Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

3. Anton Lundell, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 15