Take the Third: Vatrano & Co. help Florida Panthers beat Minnesota Wild

SUNRISE — Heading into Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild, Frank Vatrano and the team’s third line was steadily contributing for the Florida Panthers.

Vatrano, especially, was bringing it. He scored twice in the past four games.

In Florida’s win 5-4 over the Wild, Vatrano brought the heat with two goals and an assist.

“Everyone knows the type of player Frankie is,” Owen Tippett said. “He can shoot the puck and he skates well. I knew it was a matter of time before he was hitting the net and putting up points.”