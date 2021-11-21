Connect with us

FHN+

Take the Third: Vatrano & Co. help Florida Panthers beat Minnesota Wild

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida Panthers wild Minnesota
Florida Panthers forward Frank Vatrano scored twice as his team beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Saturday night to improve to 10-0 at FLA Live Arena this season. // Roger Lee Photography (561) 866-2000

SUNRISE — Heading into Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild, Frank Vatrano and the team’s third line was steadily contributing for the Florida Panthers.

Vatrano, especially, was bringing it. He scored twice in the past four games.

In Florida’s win 5-4 over the Wild, Vatrano brought the heat with two goals and an assist.

Get FHN+ today!

“Everyone knows the type of player Frankie is,” Owen Tippett said. “He can shoot the puck and he skates well. I knew it was a matter of time before he was hitting the net and putting up points.”

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.