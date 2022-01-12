Radko Gudas, Kodak Black fire up Florida Panthers in win over Vancouver Canucks

SUNRISE — Radko Gudas, as he usually does, got the Florida Panthers going in their 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Just over a minute after Aaron Ekblad gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 5:18 into the game, Gudas helped the Panthers get on the board again after his shot was deflected by Sam Reinhart and it went past goaltender Thatcher Demko.

“I thought we controlled the game when we had the puck, I thought we did some great things,” Gudas said of the team’s play in the first few minutes.

But that was not all he did.

And, the Panthers winning yet another home game on Tuesday night was not really the big story on social media.

Yet up until the Kodak Black deal went down, fans were talking about Radko Gudas.