Connect with us

Florida Panthers GameDay

Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida is safe at home

Published

7 hours ago

on

Florida panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers played as complete a game as one could ask for Tuesday night as they rallied from an early deficit to take complete care of business in a 6-2 win over the Calgary Flames at FLA Live Arena.

The Panthers are now 18-3 at home this season and have won their past four games — by a combined 24-10.

Florida is hot right now, but it is headed on the road with stops in Dallas and Raleigh.

The Panthers need to pack up this style of game and take it with them.

Get FHN+ today!

Check out tonight’s edition of the FHN Panthers Postgame and then take a listen to Ryan Lomberg, Patric Hornqvist and Andrew Brunette talk about the win.

It was a good one.

 

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.