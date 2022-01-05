Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida is safe at home

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers played as complete a game as one could ask for Tuesday night as they rallied from an early deficit to take complete care of business in a 6-2 win over the Calgary Flames at FLA Live Arena.

The Panthers are now 18-3 at home this season and have won their past four games — by a combined 24-10.

Florida is hot right now, but it is headed on the road with stops in Dallas and Raleigh.

The Panthers need to pack up this style of game and take it with them.

