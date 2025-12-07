Take the Over: Panthers Outlast Blue Jackets in 6-7 Special

SUNRISE — The Columbus Blue Jackets had not had much luck scoring goals against the Florida Panthers and Sergei Bobrovsky over the past couple of years.

That was not a problem on Saturday.

The Panthers and Blue Jackets played a crazed up-and-back game with it finally ending on Sam Bennett’s overtime winner with 3.2 seconds left.

Florida, which for some reason was celebrating ‘6-7 Night’ at the arena, never led until Bennett’s goal in a fittingly 7-6 win.

Bobrovsky, who had not allowed a goal to the Blue Jackets since 2023, gave up his first 7:40 in. He ended the night with 25 saves.

It was as crazy a game as the Panthers have been in for some time — but in the end, it was a much needed win.

Florida had lost four straight and five of six; it’s five-game home losing streak was its longest since 2020.

The Panthers welcomed Eetu Luostarinen back after he sustained burns to his lower body last month and he had an assist on Anton Lundell’s game-tying goal in the third.

Florida trailed 4-1 in the second when Carter Verhaeghe scored what would be the first of two; Columbus coach Dean Evason was heated after he challenged that Brad Marchand (goal, three assists) touched the puck with his hand before Verhaeghe scored.

The challenge went against Evason — and Verhaeghe scored on the ensuing power play to make it 4-3.

Florida tied the score at 4, only Columbus roared back and led 6-4 early in the third.

The Panthers got goals from Marchand and Lundell in the third to force OT where Florida killed off a 4-on-3 power play to give Bennett a shot to win it off a pass from Marchand.

Florida is home again Sunday against the Islanders.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Jackets 1, Panthers 0 (7:40 1st PP): Damon Severson deflects a point shot from Ivan Provorov to snap Sergei Bobrovsky’s personal shutout streak against Columbus that dated to 2023.

deflects a point shot from to snap personal shutout streak against Columbus that dated to 2023. Panthers 1, Jackets 1 (9:47 1st): Mackie Samoskevich forces a turnover along the halfwall and finds a streaking Evan Rodrigues who waits out Elvis Merzlikins before scoring.

forces a turnover along the halfwall and finds a streaking who waits out before scoring. Jackets 2, Panthers 1 (5:26 2nd) : Provorov’s point shot is deflected in front by Dmitri Voronkov.

: Provorov’s point shot is deflected in front by Jackets 3, Panthers 1 (5:57 2nd): Charlie Coyle brings the puck in on a breakaway, feeding Miles Wood who beats Bobrovsky 5-hole.

brings the puck in on a breakaway, feeding who beats Bobrovsky 5-hole. Jackets 4, Panthers 1 (10:24 2nd): Kirill Marchenko drives in on Bobrovsky and scores off a high backhanded shovel shot from the slot.

drives in on Bobrovsky and scores off a high backhanded shovel shot from the slot. Jackets 4, Panthers 2 (11:15 2nd): Seth Jones sends a point shot toward the net that Carter Verhaeghe deflects through.

sends a point shot toward the net that deflects through. Jackets 4, Panthers 3 (13:11 2nd PP): Brad Marchand makes a nice cross-ice pass to a charging Verhaeghe who puts it home for his second goal.

makes a nice cross-ice pass to a charging Verhaeghe who puts it home for his second goal. Panthers 4, Jackets 4 (16:12 2nd PP): Jones rifles a point shot through traffic that finds a home.

Jones rifles a point shot through traffic that finds a home. Jackets 5, Panthers 4 (18:26 2nd): Cole Sillinger sends in a low shot that Bobrovsky stops — only the rebound goes off Gus Forsling and in.

sends in a low shot that Bobrovsky stops — only the rebound goes off and in. Jackets 6, Panthers 4 (2:27 3rd): Wood feeds Isac Lundestrom off the rush.

Wood feeds off the rush. Jackets 6, Panthers 5 (4:21 3rd): Marchand works his way toward the net and puts the puck past Elvis Merzlikins .

Marchand works his way toward the net and puts the puck past . Panthers 6, Jackets 6 (14:08 3rd): Anton Lundell comes out of the box, gets the puck near the left circle and beats Merzlikins who had come way out and could not get back in time to stop the shot.

comes out of the box, gets the puck near the left circle and beats Merzlikins who had come way out and could not get back in time to stop the shot. Panthers 7, Jackets 6 (4:56 OT): Sam Bennett drives in and wins it off a pass from Marchand.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Sam Bennett, Panthers

2. Brad Marchand, Panthers

3. Anton Lundell, Panthers

