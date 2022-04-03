Connect with us

FHN+ Sunday Read

‘The Cats are Coming!’: Florida Panthers get another big comeback win

Published

9 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers fans (foreground) celebrate at Prudential Center after Gus Forsling (No. 42) scores the game-winning goal in the Panthers’ 7-6 overtime win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon. — Photo @SeanCushing

The Florida Panthers found themselves down four goals to the New Jersey Devils early in the third period on Saturday afternoon but they were just getting warmed up.

“The Cats are coming!” Ryan Lomberg shouted from the bench before his team began its ascent.

“We’re coming!”

Indeed.

Get FHN+ today!

With the Panthers playing an early game after some travel issues — and, scheduled to play a game the next afternoon in Buffalo — they very easily could have just packed it in.

You know, ‘Today’s just not our day.’

Or, ‘We’ll get ‘em next time.’

The Panthers simply are not wired that way.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.