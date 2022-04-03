‘The Cats are Coming!’: Florida Panthers get another big comeback win

The Florida Panthers found themselves down four goals to the New Jersey Devils early in the third period on Saturday afternoon but they were just getting warmed up.

“The Cats are coming!” Ryan Lomberg shouted from the bench before his team began its ascent.

“We’re coming!”

Indeed.

With the Panthers playing an early game after some travel issues — and, scheduled to play a game the next afternoon in Buffalo — they very easily could have just packed it in.

You know, ‘Today’s just not our day.’

Or, ‘We’ll get ‘em next time.’

The Panthers simply are not wired that way.