Wild Night in Sunrise: Canucks Put Up a Fight, But Panthers Get Win

SUNRISE — If you like a lot of scoring in your daily cup of NHL, you certainly dug Monday night’s game between the Panthers and Canucks.

The off-ice officials certainly earned their pay this night with the two teams combining for 13 goals in Florida’s 8-5 win.

Seth Jones scored twice for the Panthers, with Sam Reinhart having three assists.

A total of 16 Panthers hit the scoresheet and four having multi-point nights.

Vancouver led 2-0 after scoring twice within a span of 16 seconds — only for A.J. Greer to score 44 seconds later. Jones got his first power-play goal with 7.7 seconds left in the first to make it 2-2.

Florida scored the first three of the third to push its lead to 5-2 — only to see Vancouver tie the score early in the third.

Goals by Sam Bennett and Jones helped the Panthers gain a little breathing room and get the win.

Sergei Bobrovsky made just 10 saves — but took over ninth place on the NHL’s all-time list with his 438th victory.

NOTEBOOK: CANUCKS at PANTHERS

Cole Schwindt left the game with what looked like an injury to his shoulder when he and Bobrovsky collided in the first period. Schwindt did not return and it appears he will be out for the foreseeable future. Paul Maurice said postgame that Schwindt would see a doctor on Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury.

left the game with what looked like an injury to his shoulder when he and Bobrovsky collided in the first period. Schwindt did not return and it appears he will be out for the foreseeable future. said postgame that Schwindt would see a doctor on Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury. Mackie Samoskevich briefly left the game after getting hit in the hand/wrist area with a shot in the offensive zone. He returned to the game a few shifts later.

briefly left the game after getting hit in the hand/wrist area with a shot in the offensive zone. He returned to the game a few shifts later. Brad Marchand extended his scoring streak to 11 games with an assist on Anton Lundell’s goal — then put one into an empty net with 1:46 left.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Canucks 1, Panthers 0 (14:50 1st): Drew O’Connor jabs at a puck in front of the net that Sergei Bobrovsky hops on to — only the puck slips free and O’Connor is able to push it home.

jabs at a puck in front of the net that hops on to — only the puck slips free and O’Connor is able to push it home. Canucks 2, Panthers 0 (15:14 1st PP): Vancouver wins the faceoff with Quinn Hughes sending the puck to the back boards where Kiefer Sherwood finds Jake DeBrusk in front of the net.

Vancouver wins the faceoff with sending the puck to the back boards where finds in front of the net. Canucks 2, Panthers 1 (15:50 1st): The Panthers come down on the rush with A.J. Greer hammering a pass from Carter Verhaeghe for the third goal in a minute of play.

The Panthers come down on the rush with hammering a pass from for the third goal in a minute of play. Panthers 2, Canucks 2 (19:52 1st PP): Seth Jones drives in, pulls up to get Jiri Patera to commit and beats him 5-hole to tie things up.

drives in, pulls up to get to commit and beats him 5-hole to tie things up. Panthers 3, Canucks 2 (2:23 2nd): Patera and Elias Pettersson collide, Noah Gregor sends a pass that finds the stick of Luke Kunin and Florida takes the lead.

Patera and collide, sends a pass that finds the stick of and Florida takes the lead. Panthers 4, Canucks 2 (6:10 2nd): Sam Reinhart gets to a puck along the end boards and zips a quick backhanded pass right to Evan Rodrigues who buries it.

gets to a puck along the end boards and zips a quick backhanded pass right to who buries it. Panthers 5, Canucks 2 (7:17 2nd): Brad Marchand extends his scoring streak to 11 games with a pass from the corner to Anton Lundell .

extends his scoring streak to 11 games with a pass from the corner to . Panthers 5, Canucks 3 (7:55 2nd): Pettersson finishes off a 2-on-1 rush with a slap shot off a pass from Evander Kane .

Pettersson finishes off a 2-on-1 rush with a slap shot off a pass from . Panthers 5, Canucks 4 (1:24 3rd): Pettersson gets his second on a nice pass from Sherwood.

Pettersson gets his second on a nice pass from Sherwood. Canucks 5, Panthers 5 (3:14 3rd PP): Filip Hronek scores off a breakaway to tie the score.

scores off a breakaway to tie the score. Panthers 6, Canucks 5 (4:02 3rd): Niko Mikkola finds Sam Bennett’s stick with a point shot.

finds stick with a point shot. Panthers 7, Canucks 5 (8:19 3rd PP): Jones gets his second of the night off another nice pass from Reinhart.

Jones gets his second of the night off another nice pass from Reinhart. Panthers 8, Canucks 5 (18:14 3rd EN): Marchand gets a goal just for fun.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Seth Jones, Panthers

2. Sam Reinhart, Panthers

3. Elias Pettersson, Canucks

ON DECK: GAME No. 20