Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida goes for 10

The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida goes for 10

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers really did go for ten on Saturday night as they were runnin’ and gunnin’ in an attempt to tie the franchise record for goals in a single game.

The Panthers did fall short of their goal — although they certainly scored a bunch of them — in a 9-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Florida now hits the road for a five-game road trip where it has to hope the home dominance the Panthers have shown at least carries over a smidge on the road.

The Panthers have a lot of road games left in this season and lighting it up away from home can be fun as well.

Check out tonight’s edition of the FHN Panthers Postgame as I am joined by Colby Guy and we talk about how good the Panthers have been at home — and what they have to do on the road.

