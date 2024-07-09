Florida Panthers Add Adam Boqvist After Signing Brother Jesper

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers added another member of the Boqvist family on Tuesday, signing Adam Boqvist a week after signing his older brother Jesper.

Both players get a one-year deal to join the Panthers — and both should play prominent roles in Florida.

Jesper Boqvist, 25, was already pencilled onto the Florida fourth line after splitting time with the Boston Bruins and their AHL team in Providence last year.

Florida could have Jesper center the fourth line, or play the wing with Tomas Nosek at center.

Either way, the signing of those two gives Florida some flexibility and a pair of solid penalty killers.

In Adam Boqvist, Florida gets a right-handed defenseman who should slot in nicely either on the second or third pairing and could run one of the two power-play units.

In 2021-22 with Columbus, he had six power-play points on three goals; the following season, he had a career-high nine assists with the man advantage.

Adam Boqvist, 23, was considered one of the top young defensive prospects in the league when Chicago took him eighth overall in 2018.

He went to the Blue Jackets in the blockbuster Seth Jones trade at the 2021 draft and spent three seasons with Columbus before being bought out before free agency opened.

Adam Boqvist, like Jesper and others, will get the chance to shine with the Panthers this coming season.

— The Panthers will wrap up their four-day development camp at the IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday afternoon with a scrimmage between their two teams.

The scrimmage had been scheduled for 4 p.m.; it has been moved back to 5.

Wednesday’s practices — they start at 9:30 a.m. — as well as Thursday’s scrimmage are free and open to the public.

