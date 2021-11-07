Connect with us

Florida Panthers keep on winning under Andrew Brunette

4 hours ago

Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette watches his team play the host Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 29, 2021. —AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Florida Panthers found themselves in a hole not many teams would have wanted to be in last week.

Despite starting 7-0, they parted ways with head coach Joel Quenneville due to his involvement in the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.

There were many ways the team could have gone from that point. They could have been upset over losing their coach, they could have let the pressure get to them, but they didn’t do any of that.

The Panthers did rally around each other, showing some real character. That has turned into wins.

Florida has also rallied under interim coach Andrew Brunette who has this team 3-0-1 since Quenneville resigned.

At 10-0-1, Florida has matched the best 11-game start to a season in NHL history (Pittsburgh in 1994 and Buffalo in 2006).

