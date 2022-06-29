FHN Today: Florida Panthers lose Anthony Duclair to injury

The Florida Panthers will be without forward Anthony Duclair for at least the first few months of the season due to an injury sustained while doing offseason workouts.

Duclair, 26, will apparently need Achilles tendon surgery and could be out a substantial amount of time.

The news was first reported by Pierre LeBrun of TSN with Sportsnet’s Eliotte Friedman confirming.

Wednesday afternoon, he posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story with a walking boot on his left leg while riding on a knee walker.

”Gonna grind it out and come back stronger,’’ Duclair wrote.

Duclair had a career season with the Panthers last season, scoring 31 goals with 51 points playing on either the first or second line.

After starting the season playing on the fourth, he quickly got back up into the top-6 and had a memorable season.

It was also the first of Duclair’s three-year contract with the Panthers which has a cap hit of $3 million.

Florida, which is currently right up against the cap, will almost certainly put Duclair on LTIR and wipe that $3 million off.

Of course, that money is only off the salary cap as long as Duclair does not return.

When he is deemed healthy and ready to play, the Panthers would lose that cap hit exclusion.

In 2016, Jonathan Huberdeau needed surgery to repair his Achilles’ tendon after he was hurt playing in an exhibition game at West Point.

Huberdeau was expected to miss three to four months; he was back in February.

The injuries are different in that Huberdeau was cut by a skate and it appears Duclair had a rupture of some sort. There is no timetable for Duclair at the moment.

“Off the ice, it’s going to be a little harder to be where I was,” Huberdeau said upon his return to action in 2017. “Strength-wise, on the ice, I feel good. This is my first game, my season opener. I have to be careful because guys have been playing 50 games so they’re into their season and I’m just starting. I’ll keep it simple.”

