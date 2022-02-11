Connect with us

Florida Panthers rookie Anton Lundell making run at Calder Trophy

4 hours ago

Florida panthers
MEETING OF SOUTH FLORIDA’S TOP ROOKIES: Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell, right, chats with Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., before a game at Marlins Park this past summer. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

While Trevor Zegras, Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond have been the talk of all Calder Trophy conversations for the most part at the beginning of the season, Florida Panthers rookie Anton Lundell has put himself right in the middle of the race.

A month of January that saw him score 17 points in 15 games — and win the NHL’s Rookie of the Month — propelled him into the thick of things.

“He had a great, month, he had a great season, I think he has come in as advertised,” Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said.

Yes, as advertised.

“He enjoys hockey, loves to play, wants to win,’’ GM Bill Zito said the night Florida drafted him 12th overall in 2020. “Without putting too much pressure on him … he’s the kind of player we want to bring into the Florida Panthers; someone who will do the little things, wants to play in all areas of the ice.”

Lundell had lofty expectations from the moment he signed his entry-level deal with Florida last summer.

And for good reason.

