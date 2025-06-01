What Makes the Florida Panthers Special? Gaudreau Tribute a Fine Example

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice spent much of his long press conference Saturday talking about what makes his team special. Soon after Maurice was done, his group exhibited why this team is different with a very special tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

Saturday was the first Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk and Family Fun Day in the Philadelphia suburb of Sewell, N.J., not far from where the Gaudreau brothers were killed by a drunk driver while riding their bikes on August 29. The two were home for their sister’s wedding the following day.

The event, which was held in the park around the corner from where the brothers first started skating, was created to honor ‘the Gaudreau family competitive spirit, celebrating the blessing of family and friends.’

The proceeds go to benefit students at Archbishop Damiano School students.

Their mother Jane has worked at the school for more than 40 years, with John and Matthew volunteering at the school over the years.

Although the Panthers could not be in New Jersey for the event — former teammates and friends such as Erik Gudbranson, Brady Tkachuk, and Zach Auston-Reese were among those on hand — they did what they could.

Above and beyond, some may say.

Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny’s teammate in Calgary and a dear friend, came up with the idea for the Panthers to take part in a virtual 5K walk/run from Fort Lauderdale.

Following the team’s first practice before the Stanley Cup Final starts on Wednesday, Tkachuk set out to walk through Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale to honor the Gaudreau’s memory.

Not only did Tkachuk participate, but the entire team joined him including the front office, coaching staff, medical trainers, and equipment managers.

All were wearing matching t-shirts with the Gaudreau memorial logo on the front chest and the Family Fun Day logo on the back.

A number of players and staff members brought their family to the event, with Nate Schmidt seen carrying his young son Harvey on the walk. Jonah Gadjovich pushed his young twins in their stroller.

The Panthers also did all of this without any fanfare.

The large media contingent which covered Saturday’s practice were not told what was planned later in the day.

To get a few teammates or coaches to join in is one thing.

To get all of them, families included, is something incredibly special.

This was obviously important to Matthew Tkachuk — which made it important to everyone on the team.

“I have had the chance to observe them, and to learn from them,” Maurice said before the team took to the park.

“The way they treat each other is different than I have experienced. In life, not just in hockey. The life changing part for me is, it has been an honor for me to be in that room and see how they treat each other. You learn that you can have that as part of your day.

“They love each other, the way they treat each other, and what they do for each other. That changes the way you feel coming to the rink as a head coach. You want to do stuff for them, want to help them. It’s their thing, right? I’m a bit of an observer here, a season-ticket holder. I get to watch it, enjoy it, and have fun with it.

“But I have learned so much about what a pro room can be if everyone cared about each other. If they were selfless. That’s what I have learned.”

Earlier this season, the Panthers were part of the emotional tribute to the Gaudreau brothers in Columbus.

It just happened that Florida was Columbus’ opponent for the Blue Jackets’ home opener on Oct. 13 with both teams taking part in a heart-wrenching pregame ceremony.

After warmups were complete — both the Panthers and Blue Jackets all wore No. 13 Gaudreau jerseys which were later autographed and auctioned for charity — the Blue Jackets held a 13-minute pregame ceremony which featured personal videos, and an introduction of the family.

The two teams lined up across from each other on the ice as family members filed by before a No. 13 Gaudreau banner was raised to the rafters of Nationwide Arena.

When it was time to start the game, the Blue Jackets lined up one player short on the ice — they went without a left wing, the spot Gaudreau would have occupied.

After the puck was dropped, both teams let 13 seconds run off the clock in silence.

Sean Monahan, who played with Gaudreau in Calgary and signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent to join him in Columbus, took the opening faceoff. He softly passed the puck to friend and former Calgary teammate Sam Bennett.

Tkachuk had been sick and missed the end of Florida’s road trip.

“It’s a tough night,” Bennett said before the game. “What their family’s gone through, it’s unthinkable.”

Said Maurice: “We’re honored to be a part of it. It will be difficult. We have players in our room who were close friends. But the game is going to start when the puck drops and hockey will take over. But I think the first part of this is going to be the most important part of the event.”

Matthew Tkachuk has not spoken much publicly about his friend’s death, but he did get emotional when asked about it before the start of training camp.

Tkachuk said he often told stories about Johnny to his Florida teammates, and said he would continue to do that to keep the memory alive.

“Of all the great things that happened this summer,’’ Tkachuk said, “it’s almost overshadowed by what has happened over the past couple of weeks. It has been a terrible time. It really has. It is the saddest thing I have ever seen or heard. I was able to go to the service which just breaks your heart.

“Johnny is one of my favorite teammates I ever played with. But he was more than a teammate to me: He’s such a great friend. It doesn’t matter if you knew them, or played against them, or even if you have a sibling, everyone can relate to this. It has been terrible. You’ll always carry something around, he will always be with me.

“It was such an honor to play with him. You guys all saw what he did on the ice. I was the lucky one in this room who had a great relationship with him off of the ice. Those are the memories I will take, but it has been terrible. It really has been.”

Gaudreau left the Flames as a free agent on July 13, 2022.

A week later, Tkachuk told the Flames he would not sign a long-term deal with the team leading to his blockbuster trade to the Panthers.

