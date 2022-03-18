GameDay 62: Lineups, Betting Odds for Panthers at Ducks

The Florida Panthers added a new name to the top of their franchise record book Thursday night as Aaron Ekblad joined longtime teammates Jonathan Huberdeau and Sasha Barkov with an important milestone.

Ekblad, now in his eighth season with the Panthers, became the team’s all-time leading scoring defenseman as he assisted on all three Florida goals in a 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Although he would have liked the record to come in a victory — but it still a nice feat.

“It has been a fun ride so far,” said Ekblad, who has 291 points which passed Robert Svehla (1994-2002).

Huberdeau, Barkov and Ekblad are now taking over the Florida record book — as the franchise has hoped they would.

Huberdeau is the team’s all-time leader in points and assists — and after tonight’s game against the Ducks, is one shy of tying Stephen Weiss for the franchise record in games played. He is also four points back of Barkov (96) for the most points in a single season.

Barkov is Florida’s all-time leader in goals scored and now Ekblad is the team’s highest-scoring defenseman.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere near that without my teammates,” Ekblad said. “As much as this is a individual accomplishment, it is a team accomplishment. I am just happy I get to play with the guys I get to play with on a nightly basis.”

ROSTER MOVES?

On Thursday night, Patric Hornqvist left the game after the second period following a hit.

Brunette said he would be OK but sore, so, we’ll count him out of tonight’s game.

The Panthers have not announced any call-ups for Friday night although one was expected to try and give Joe Thornton a night off.

Thornton only played 9:35 on 15 shifts on Thursday night so we’ll assume he plays.

Florida would only have one roster spot — if Anton Lundell is put on IR retroactive to last week’s injury or even sent to Charlotte — meaning either Thornton plays or Florida rolls seven defensemen.

Who comes up from Charlotte?

We’ll go with Zac Dalpe. He is a veteran player who had a nice game for the Charlotte Checkers on Thursday night and would slide right onto the fourth line.

Also, by playing tonight, Maxim Mamin would become waiver eligible; it’s possible Florida sends him to AHL Charlotte (and calls up two players) to offer some roster flexibility before Monday’s trade deadline.

Will update when we know what is exactly going on.

— Spencer Knight has started the past three games for the Panthers as Brunette says Sergei Bobrovsky has been dealing with some sort of illness.

Bobrovsky has skated the past few days and, if he is feeling better, should be available to start tonight.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT ANAHEIM DUCKS

When: Friday, 10 p.m.

Where: Honda Center, Anaheim

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio: WQAM 560-AM, SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM, SiriusXM Draft Kings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-205); Puck line (-1.5, +110); Over/Under 6.5 (-110/-110)

Money Line (-205); Puck line (-1.5, +110); Over/Under 6.5 (-110/-110) Last season: Did not play

All-time regular season series: Florida leads 18-14-2, 3 ties

Florida leads 18-14-2, 3 ties Season Series: First meeting

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 98 Maxim Mamin

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 9 Sam Bennett // 10 Anthony Duclair

17 Mason Marchment // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 13 Sam Reinhart

19 Joe Thornton // 55 Noel Acciari // 21 Zac Dalpe

52 MacKenzie Weegar // 5 Aaron Ekblad

42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas

40 Petteri Lindbohm // 62 Brandon Montour

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: Lucas Carlsson, Ben Chiarot, Patric Hornqvist

Injured: Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Ryan Lomberg (IR), Jonas Johansson (IR), Anton Lundell (IR)

Traded: Frank Vatrano (NYR)

PROJECTED ANAHEIM DUCKS LINEUP

12 Sonny Milano // 46 Trevor Zegras // 28 Vinni Lettieri

4 Maxime Comtois // 14 Adam Henrique // 19 Troy Terry

38 Derek Grant // 21 Isac Lundestrom // 55 Daniel O’Regan

20 Nicolas Deslauriers // 39 Sam Carrick // 53 Buddy Robinson

4 Cam Fowler // 92 Andrej Sustr

22 Kevin Shattenkirk // 34 Jamie Drysdale

76 Josh Mahura // 86 Simon Benoit

36 Josh Gibson

41 Anthony Stolarz

Anaheim Ducks lines courtesy DailyFaceoff.com