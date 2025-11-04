Panthers GameDay at Ducks: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

It is going to be a late night with the Florida Panthers when they open their west coast swing n Anaheim against the Ducks.

Start time for tonight’s game is 10.

The Panthers come into tonight’s game riding a three-game point streak which includes a 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks in Sunrise last Tuesday.

Anaheim is much improved under Joel Quenneville, winning three straight and five of the past six.

Florida is expected to have the same lineup it did in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win against the Dallas Stars.

NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS @ DUCKS

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky returns to the net for Florida. Anaheim returns with Lukas Dostal .

returns to the net for Florida. Anaheim returns with . How to Watch: The Panthers and Ducks are on local TV tonight, and the game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+.

The Panthers and Ducks are on local TV tonight, and the game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are a favorite (-165) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $165 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 13

FLORIDA PANTHERS at ANAHEIM DUCKS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (6-5-1) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 79 Cole Schwindt // 18 Noah Gregor

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED ANAHEIM DUCKS (7-3-1) LINES

13 Nikita Nesterenko // 91 Leo Carlsson // 19 Troy Terry

61 Cutter Gauthier // 23 Mason McTavish // 45 Beckett Sennecke

44 Ross Johnston // 25 Ryan Poehling // 17 Alex Killorn

77 Frank Vatrano // 24 Jansen Harkins // 12 Sam Colangelo

2 Jackson LaCombe // 14 Drew Helleson

51 Olen Zellweger // 65 Jacob Trouba

98 Pavel Mintyukov // 74 Ian Moore

1 Lukas Dostal

34 Petr Mrazek

Scratched: None

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)