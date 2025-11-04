Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Ducks: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
It is going to be a late night with the Florida Panthers when they open their west coast swing n Anaheim against the Ducks.
Start time for tonight’s game is 10.
The Panthers come into tonight’s game riding a three-game point streak which includes a 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks in Sunrise last Tuesday.
Anaheim is much improved under Joel Quenneville, winning three straight and five of the past six.
Florida is expected to have the same lineup it did in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win against the Dallas Stars.
NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS @ DUCKS
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky returns to the net for Florida. Anaheim returns with Lukas Dostal.
- How to Watch: The Panthers and Ducks are on local TV tonight, and the game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are a favorite (-165) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $165 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 13
FLORIDA PANTHERS at ANAHEIM DUCKS
- When: Tuesday, 10 p.m.
- Where: Honda Center, Anaheim
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-160); Puck Line -1.5 (+140); O/U 6.5 (+115/-145)
- This Season (Ducks Lead 1-0) — At Anaheim: Tuesday. At Florida: Anaheim 3, Panthers 2 SO (Oct. 28)
- Last Season: Panthers won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 23-16-2, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Los Angeles Kings, 10 (ESPN+)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (6-5-1) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 A.J. Greer // 79 Cole Schwindt // 18 Noah Gregor
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin
Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
PROJECTED ANAHEIM DUCKS (7-3-1) LINES
13 Nikita Nesterenko // 91 Leo Carlsson // 19 Troy Terry
61 Cutter Gauthier // 23 Mason McTavish // 45 Beckett Sennecke
44 Ross Johnston // 25 Ryan Poehling // 17 Alex Killorn
77 Frank Vatrano // 24 Jansen Harkins // 12 Sam Colangelo
2 Jackson LaCombe // 14 Drew Helleson
51 Olen Zellweger // 65 Jacob Trouba
98 Pavel Mintyukov // 74 Ian Moore
1 Lukas Dostal
34 Petr Mrazek
Scratched: None
Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)