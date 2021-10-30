GameDay No. 9: Lineups, betting odds for Panthers at Bruins

The Florida Panthers will try and continue their hot start on Saturday night as they will face the Boston Bruins for the second time in four days.

It has been an eventful four days for the Panthers, that’s for sure.

On Wednesday night, the Panthers got a 4-1 win against the Bruins for their seventh consecutive win to start the season.

Friday, Florida won its eighth in Detroit.

Saturday will be Florida’s first set of back-to-backs and it comes against a Boston squad that could be a little feisty after being outscored 7-1 in back-to-back losses to the Panthers and Carolina.

The Panthers are expected to go with rookie Spencer Knight as he returns to the Boston area where he spent the past two seasons playing for the BC Eagles.

This will also be only the second time this season the Panthers come into a game the betting underdog.

The last time that was the case, Knight and the Panthers won 4-1 at Tampa Bay.

— Andrew Brunette said that Joe Thornton was put on the IR but that Anton Lundell is day-to-day.

With Sam Bennett banged up Friday night, he will miss tonight’s game and Zac Dalpe will play after being recalled from Charlotte.

CELEBRATING BROADWAY HAYES

The Bruins and Panthers will jointly honor the memory of Jimmy Hayes with a moment of silence as both teams will wear special warm-up jerseys at their game Saturday night in Boston.

The two teams meet in Sunrise on Wednesday night before playing again at the TD Garden over the weekend.

Hayes, who was traded from the Panthers to Bruins in 2015, was found dead in his Massachusetts home in August.

Hayes was 31.

The warm-up jerseys will feature one of Hayes’ nicknames — ‘HAYESY’ and ‘BROADWAY’ — on the back.

Both teams will then make the jerseys available for auction through their foundations.

The money raised from the sales of the jerseys will benefit a charity “to be determined by the Hayes family, Bruins and Panthers.”

Fans interested in bidding on the jerseys can do so at the following links:

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT BOSTON BRUINS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 10 Anthony Duclair

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 13 Sam Reinhart // 74 Owen Tippett

17 Mason Marchment // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 94 Ryan Lomberg

77 Frank Vatrano // 21 Zac Dalpe // 70 Patric Hornqvist

52 MacKenzie Weegar // 5 Aaron Ekblad

42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas

44 Kevin Connauton // 62 Brandon Montour

30 Spencer Knight

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Chase Priskie, Markus Nutivaara

Injured: Noel Acciari, Olli Juolevi, Anton Lundell, Joe Thornton, Sam Bennett

PROJECTED BOSTON BRUINS LINEUP

63 Brad Marchand // 37 Patrice Bergeron // 88 David Pastrnak

71 Taylor Hall // 13 Charlie Coyle // 12 Craig Smith

74 Jake DeBrusk // 56 Erik Haula // 20 Curtis Lazar

11 Trent Frederic // 92 Tomas Nosek // 83 Karson Kuhlman

48 Matt Grzelcyk // 73 Charlie McAvoy

6 Mike Reilly // 25 Brandon Carlo

28 Derek Forbort // 75 Connor Clifton

35 Linus Ullmark

1 Jeremy Swayman