Flame Out: Calgary Flames 5, Florida Panthers 1

The last time the Flames played Florida, Calgary coach Darryl Sutter said his team was not ready for a team like the Panthers.

They were on Tuesday night.

Calgary scored a pair of goals in the first period and took a two-goal lead into the third period en route to a 5-1 win over the Panthers at the Saddledome.

The Flames, who lost to the Panthers 6-2 in Sunrise two weeks ago, snapped Florida’s nine-game point streak.

The Panthers came into the night 8-0-1.

Florida once more showed its high-powered, high-flying game — some nights, anyway — does not always translate on the road.

Calgary, which had been outscored 20-7 in a four-game losing streak which started in Sunrise, jumped to a 1-0 lead 4:36 into the game on a power play goal from Rasmus Andersson.

Seven minutes later, it was 2-0 when Blake Coleman scored on a rebound.

Florida had numerous scoring chances against former Panther goalie Jacob Markstrom but did not find the back of the net until Sam Bennett — making his return to Calgary — swept in a nice feed from Mason Marchment at 12:36 of the second period.

The Panthers continued to come hard at Markstrom and the Flames but on their third power play attempt, Calgary made it 3-1 when Sean Monahan deflected a point shot from Johnny Gaudreau and put it past Spencer Knight with 3:57 left in the second.

After another couple nice saves from Markstrom, Gaudreau broke loose through the Florida zone and fed a driving Matthew Tkachuk at 3:47.

Monahan iced the Calgary victory with his second of the night after connecting on yet another Gaudreau helper (four assists) at 6:43 of the third.

Florida came into the night with four consecutive wins (three at home, one at Carolina) and had scored 50 goals in its previous eight games.

The Panthers are 21-3-0 at home, but are now 5-5-5 on the road.

— Patric Hornqvist played only seven minutes, leaving the game in the second period and did not return.

Coach Andrew Brunette said after the game that Hornqvist had an upper body injury and would be evaluated Wednesday in Edmonton.

GR’S THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary

2. Jacob Markstrom, Calgary

3. Sean Monahan, Calgary

