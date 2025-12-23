Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Hurricanes: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes head into the Christmas break with one more game against each other tonight in Raleigh.
These two played each other just a few days ago, the Panthers rallying from a 3-0 deficit midway through the third to win 4-3 in the shootout.
It was the first time in franchise history Florida had come back from three goals back that late in a game and got the win.
Florida will come back with mostly the same lineup, the only change being Mackie Samoskevich missing his second straight game with a lower-body injury.
Carolina lost Seth Jarvis to injury early in overtime Friday after he crashed hard into the goal cage at full speed while being pursued by Evan Rodrigues.
Defenseman Jaccob Slavin got hurt the following night against the Lightning.
NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS AT HURRICANES
- Maurice said the team hopes Samoskevich will be able to play Saturday against the Lightning.
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky goes for the Panthers, getting his second start against the Hurricanes in five days. The Hurricanes are going with Frederik Andersen.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV tonight. The game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Hurricanes are favorites (-140) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers (+120), a $100 bet pays $120.
ON DECK: GAME No. 36
FLORIDA PANTHERS at CAROLINA HURRICANES
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Hurricanes Favored: MoneyLine (-140); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 5.5 (-145/+115)
- Series Schedule (Florida Leads 1-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3 SO (Friday). At Carolina: Tuesday; Jan. 16
- Last Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-50-10, 11 ties
- Postseason History: Florida 2-0 (d. Carolina in 2023 ECF in 4; 2025 ECF in 5)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (19-14-2) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand
10 A.J. Greer // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist
71 Luke Kunin // 53 Jack Studnicka // 18 Noah Gregor
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
PROJECTED CAROLINA HURRICANES (22-10-3) LINES
27 Nikolaj Ehlers // 20 Sebastian Aho // 53 Jackson Blake
37 Andrei Svechnikov // 11 Jordan Staal // 22 Logan Stankoven
71 Taylor Hall // 77 Mark Jankowski // 50 Eric Robinson
28 William Carrier // 82 Jesperi Kotkaniemi // 29 Bradly Nadeau
19 K’Andre Miller // 26 Sean Walker
4 Shayne Gostisbehere // 5 Jalen Chatfield
21 Alexander Nikishin // 64 Joel Nystrom
31 Frederik Andersen
32 Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Jordan Martinook (lower body)
