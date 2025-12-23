Panthers GameDay at Hurricanes: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes head into the Christmas break with one more game against each other tonight in Raleigh.

These two played each other just a few days ago, the Panthers rallying from a 3-0 deficit midway through the third to win 4-3 in the shootout.

It was the first time in franchise history Florida had come back from three goals back that late in a game and got the win.

Florida will come back with mostly the same lineup, the only change being Mackie Samoskevich missing his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

Carolina lost Seth Jarvis to injury early in overtime Friday after he crashed hard into the goal cage at full speed while being pursued by Evan Rodrigues.

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin got hurt the following night against the Lightning.

NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS AT HURRICANES

Maurice said the team hopes Samoskevich will be able to play Saturday against the Lightning.

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky goes for the Panthers, getting his second start against the Hurricanes in five days. The Hurricanes are going with Frederik Andersen.

goes for the Panthers, getting his second start against the Hurricanes in five days. The Hurricanes are going with How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV tonight. The game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+.

The Panthers are on local TV tonight. The game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Hurricanes are favorites (-140) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers (+120), a $100 bet pays $120.

ON DECK: GAME No. 36

FLORIDA PANTHERS at CAROLINA HURRICANES

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (19-14-2) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist

71 Luke Kunin // 53 Jack Studnicka // 18 Noah Gregor

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

PROJECTED CAROLINA HURRICANES (22-10-3) LINES

27 Nikolaj Ehlers // 20 Sebastian Aho // 53 Jackson Blake

37 Andrei Svechnikov // 11 Jordan Staal // 22 Logan Stankoven

71 Taylor Hall // 77 Mark Jankowski // 50 Eric Robinson

28 William Carrier // 82 Jesperi Kotkaniemi // 29 Bradly Nadeau

19 K’Andre Miller // 26 Sean Walker

4 Shayne Gostisbehere // 5 Jalen Chatfield

21 Alexander Nikishin // 64 Joel Nystrom

31 Frederik Andersen

32 Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Jordan Martinook (lower body)