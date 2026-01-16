Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Hurricanes: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
The Florida Panthers will have a familiar face back in the lineup Friday night when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.
No, not Matthew Tkachuk.
Tkachuk remains out of the lineup — as does Brad Marchand — but the Panthers will have fourth-line center Cole Schwindt back.
He has missed the past 27 games after breaking his arm in a mid-ice collision with Sergei Bobrovsky.
Florida will scratch Jack Studnicka tonight.
Per Jameson Olive, Studnicka did not take part in Friday’s morning skate.
Neither did Noah Gregor or Uvis Balinskis perhaps foreshadowing future roster moves by the Panthers to clear up some roster space.
Gregor recently passed through waivers, so he can be taken off the roster by going to Charlotte. Balinskis can as well. Studnicka would have to go through waivers to be assigned to the AHL.
NOTES: PANTHERS AT HURRICANES
- The Panthers signed defenseman Uvis Balinskis to a two-year contract extension on Friday.
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky makes his fifth start of the road trip for the Panthers after a strong performance Monday in Buffalo. The Hurricanes are expected to play Brandon Bussi.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local television tonight but also on NHL Network. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Hurricanes are a solid favorite (-175) on the money line at the local book. To win with Carolina, a $175 bet wins $100. To cash with Florida (+145), a $100 wager wins $145.
ON DECK: GAME No. 46
FLORIDA PANTHERS at CAROLINA HURRICANES
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Hurricanes Favored: MoneyLine (-175); Puck Line -1.5 (+130); O/U 6.5 (+105/-130)
- Series Schedule (Florida Leads 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3 SO (Dec.19). At Carolina: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2 (Dec. 23); Thursday
- Last Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-50-10, 11 ties
- Postseason History: Florida 2-0 (d. Carolina in 2023 ECF in 4; 2025 ECF in 5)
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Washington Capitals, 7
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (24-18-3) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 10 A.J. Greer
95 Sandis Vilmanis // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 11 Mackie Samoskevich
70 Jesper Boqvist // 79 Cole Schwindt // 71 Luke Kunin
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis
6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Toby Bjornfot, Noah Gregor, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
PROJECTED CAROLINA HURRICANES (28-15-4) LINES
37 Andrei Svechnikov // 20 Sebastian Aho // 27 Nikolaj Ehlers
71 Taylor Hall // 22 Logan Stankoven // 53 Jackson Blake
48 Jordan Martinook // 11 Jordan Staal // 24 Seth Jarvis
28 William Carrier // 77 Mark Jankowski //50 Eric Robinson
74 Jaccob Slavin // 5 Jalen Chatfield
19 K’Andre Miller // 26 Sean Walker
6 Mike Reilly // 21 Alexander Nikishin
32 Brandon Bussi
31 Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly, Shayne Gostisbehere
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (undisclosed)
