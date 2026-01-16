Panthers GameDay at Hurricanes: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers will have a familiar face back in the lineup Friday night when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.

No, not Matthew Tkachuk.

Tkachuk remains out of the lineup — as does Brad Marchand — but the Panthers will have fourth-line center Cole Schwindt back.

He has missed the past 27 games after breaking his arm in a mid-ice collision with Sergei Bobrovsky.

Florida will scratch Jack Studnicka tonight.

Per Jameson Olive, Studnicka did not take part in Friday’s morning skate.

Neither did Noah Gregor or Uvis Balinskis perhaps foreshadowing future roster moves by the Panthers to clear up some roster space.

Gregor recently passed through waivers, so he can be taken off the roster by going to Charlotte. Balinskis can as well. Studnicka would have to go through waivers to be assigned to the AHL.

NOTES: PANTHERS AT HURRICANES

The Panthers signed defenseman Uvis Balinskis to a two-year contract extension on Friday.

to a two-year contract extension on Friday. Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky makes his fifth start of the road trip for the Panthers after a strong performance Monday in Buffalo. The Hurricanes are expected to play Brandon Bussi .

makes his fifth start of the road trip for the Panthers after a strong performance Monday in Buffalo. The Hurricanes are expected to play . How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local television tonight but also on NHL Network. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally.

The Panthers are back on local television tonight but also on NHL Network. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally. NHL Betting Odds: The Hurricanes are a solid favorite (-175) on the money line at the local book. To win with Carolina, a $175 bet wins $100. To cash with Florida (+145), a $100 wager wins $145.

ON DECK: GAME No. 46

FLORIDA PANTHERS at CAROLINA HURRICANES

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (24-18-3) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 10 A.J. Greer

95 Sandis Vilmanis // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

70 Jesper Boqvist // 79 Cole Schwindt // 71 Luke Kunin

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Toby Bjornfot, Noah Gregor, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED CAROLINA HURRICANES (28-15-4) LINES

37 Andrei Svechnikov // 20 Sebastian Aho // 27 Nikolaj Ehlers

71 Taylor Hall // 22 Logan Stankoven // 53 Jackson Blake

48 Jordan Martinook // 11 Jordan Staal // 24 Seth Jarvis

28 William Carrier // 77 Mark Jankowski //50 Eric Robinson

74 Jaccob Slavin // 5 Jalen Chatfield

19 K’Andre Miller // 26 Sean Walker

6 Mike Reilly // 21 Alexander Nikishin

32 Brandon Bussi

31 Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly, Shayne Gostisbehere

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (undisclosed)